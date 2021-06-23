June 23, 2021

The Times of Bengal

Manusher Sathe,Manusher Pashe

Dilip marries Nusrat, demands resignation – News18 Bangla

2 min read
10 mins ago admin


#Kolkata: Nusrat Jahan (TMC MP Nusrat Jahan) got married after Sindur, introduced a man as a husband, invited the Chief Minister (CM Mamata Banerjee) to the reception and now says he is not married. This is an extreme insult to Indian culture ‘, claims BJP state president Dilip Ghosh. Dilip Ghosh asked Basirhat Trinamool MP Nusrat Jahan to resign for cheating people.

Dilip Ghosh claims that Nusrat Jahan is cheating people and he should resign as an MP. Otherwise, the grassroots should expel him from the party. Dilip Ghosh said, ‘Unusrat Jahan should resign from the post of MP immediately. Sindur later won the vote by claiming to be married. Then now says not married. Nusrat Jahan is cheating by lying. Nusrat Jahan has no right to cheat with people

Uttar Pradesh BJP MP Sanghamitra Maurya has filed a petition with the Speaker of the Lok Sabha seeking dismissal of Nusrat Jahan. The BJP claimed that Nusrat Jahan had given information on the Lok Sabha website that he was married. He also said at the time of taking the oath that he was married. Nusrat Jahan Ruhi Jain said his name. But now he says he is not married. If so, then you have sworn to lie. Confusing people. Therefore, his MP post should be dismissed immediately.

Incidentally, Nusrat Jahan has been in the headlines for the last few days. Nusrat Jahan has children. But Nusrat said, ‘He was not married to Nikhil Jain. They were having intercourse. They do not live together for more than 6 months. The wedding ceremony that took place in Tuscany, Turkey is not legally valid in this country .’‌ Note that actress MP Nusrat Jahan Pregnant is going to be a mother very soon. She will probably be a mother for the first time next September. She has already shared a picture of her baby bump on social media.





Source link

admin

See author's posts

More Stories

3 min read

vaccines purchased from bagri market, kasba vaccination fraud main accused debanjan deb claims, officials astonished | Free Covishield dose at all? Mystery is growing in the statement of fake panda IAS of vaccine forgery …– News18 Bangla

2 hours ago admin
2 min read

West Bengal Joint Entrance exam will be held on 17th July rc. Learn when to publish results kolkata

2 hours ago admin
2 min read

In the second letter too, Mamata Banerjee is beside the conversation, denouncing the Center as a shellfish giant.

2 hours ago admin

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

PopAds.net - The Best Popunder Adnetwork

Missed Stories

2 min read

Dilip marries Nusrat, demands resignation – News18 Bangla

10 mins ago admin
2 min read

Breakdown of spirit of cooperative federalism at GST Council meetings: Bengal Minister

51 mins ago admin
3 min read

vaccines purchased from bagri market, kasba vaccination fraud main accused debanjan deb claims, officials astonished | Free Covishield dose at all? Mystery is growing in the statement of fake panda IAS of vaccine forgery …– News18 Bangla

2 hours ago admin
2 min read

West Bengal Joint Entrance exam will be held on 17th July rc. Learn when to publish results kolkata

2 hours ago admin

Contact Us

Email:- [email protected]
Griveance Cell :- [email protected]

Contact:-6291968677/7278384015

Copyright © All rights reserved by The Times Of Bengal | Newsphere by AF themes.