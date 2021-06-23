Dilip marries Nusrat, demands resignation – News18 Bangla

#Kolkata: Nusrat Jahan (TMC MP Nusrat Jahan) got married after Sindur, introduced a man as a husband, invited the Chief Minister (CM Mamata Banerjee) to the reception and now says he is not married. This is an extreme insult to Indian culture ‘, claims BJP state president Dilip Ghosh. Dilip Ghosh asked Basirhat Trinamool MP Nusrat Jahan to resign for cheating people.

Dilip Ghosh claims that Nusrat Jahan is cheating people and he should resign as an MP. Otherwise, the grassroots should expel him from the party. Dilip Ghosh said, ‘Unusrat Jahan should resign from the post of MP immediately. Sindur later won the vote by claiming to be married. Then now says not married. Nusrat Jahan is cheating by lying. Nusrat Jahan has no right to cheat with people

Nusrat Jahan is a woman MP. She has shamed the Indian culture by applying sindoor, addressing a man as her husband and inviting the CM to her ‘boubhat’ (reception) and now she says she is not married: Dilip Ghosh, West Bengal BJP President pic.twitter.com/eEaUArTatF – ANI ()ANI) June 23, 2021

Uttar Pradesh BJP MP Sanghamitra Maurya has filed a petition with the Speaker of the Lok Sabha seeking dismissal of Nusrat Jahan. The BJP claimed that Nusrat Jahan had given information on the Lok Sabha website that he was married. He also said at the time of taking the oath that he was married. Nusrat Jahan Ruhi Jain said his name. But now he says he is not married. If so, then you have sworn to lie. Confusing people. Therefore, his MP post should be dismissed immediately.

Incidentally, Nusrat Jahan has been in the headlines for the last few days. Nusrat Jahan has children. But Nusrat said, ‘He was not married to Nikhil Jain. They were having intercourse. They do not live together for more than 6 months. The wedding ceremony that took place in Tuscany, Turkey is not legally valid in this country .’‌ Note that actress MP Nusrat Jahan Pregnant is going to be a mother very soon. She will probably be a mother for the first time next September. She has already shared a picture of her baby bump on social media.