The state food department took the initiative to ‘add Aadhaar number at the door’

#Kolkata: After ‘Duare Ration’, this time the State Food Department is launching ‘Duare Aadhaar Number’. The ‘Aadhaar Number at the Door’ integration program is being launched for ration customers. This work will be done by going door to door of ration customers. The department has already contacted Webel Technology Limited. This work is expected to be completed within the next two months. As a result, the work of connecting Aadhaar to about 5 crore ration customers of the state will be completed. Even after this, if no one’s name is attached, the area based camp will be opened.

According to the central rules and the order of the Supreme Court of the country, the affiliation of Aadhaar with the ration card is mandatory from August. The state food department has already informed various ration dealers about this. By the month of July, they can inform the customers through Aadhaar connection. To do this you need to fill out Form 11. Once the Aadhaar is integrated, it will be added online to the e-pos machines available to ration dealers. As a result, the food department will be able to know the identity of the customer as soon as the customer takes the food. Which will be connected to the central server.

Following the Supreme Court order, Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee held a meeting on rations last week. There were two current and former food ministers present. It was there that he instructed the rapid amalgamation. Then the food department started working. Webel, a state government agency, is working. Already many of the ration customers themselves are working to integrate Aadhaar. But many are not aware of this method. So we want to do this by going door to door by hiring a web agency. The ‘One Country, One Ration’ system is already being introduced in the country. Aadhaar integration is mandatory in this system. Aadhaar attachment process will be verified in e-pos machine.