3 lakh 71 thousand applications for ‘relief at the door’! The government will pay compensation after checking

#Kolkata: The state government has launched a door-to-door relief program to stand by the victims after the devastating cyclone Yas. The deadline for submitting relief applications at that door has already expired. According to sources, about 3 lakh 61 thousand applications have been submitted for the relief project of Duar. The highest number of applications was received from South 24 Parganas district. According to sources, 162371 applications have been received from Khabar South 24 Parganas district. 11851 applications have been received from East Midnapore. 5184 applications have been received from North 24 Parganas. 30039 applications have been received from West Midnapore. 1601 applications have been received from Howrah. 302 applications have been received from Hooghly. 252 applications have been received from Birbhum.

The application process is already over. The verification process has already started. According to sources, 40 percent of the reports have been submitted after the verification phase. However, those who have submitted the application form, government officials are going to all the places and reporting by tagging the GI, according to sources. In other words, the officials are checking all the information about whether the pictures taken and submitted by them match with the Aadhaar card. The door-to-door relief project has announced financial compensation in a number of cases, ranging from house demolition to the death of cattle. Multiple applications have also been submitted in different cases. Among them, most of the applications for demolition of houses have been submitted, according to sources.

According to sources, out of the total number of applications received, 246,000 have been submitted for demolition of houses. Of these, 1 lakh 4236 applications have been submitted for partial demolition. The rest of the houses have been demolished. Besides, 20432 applications have been submitted that the drinking waste has been damaged. 34942 applications have been submitted for loss of agricultural land. 4208 applications have been submitted for the death of cattle. According to sources, 40 per cent of the verification process has already been completed. The process of paying financial compensation will start from the first week of July through the bank. Top officials of the state administration have already given necessary instructions on the issue more than once, sources said.