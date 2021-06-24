Chief Minister is worried about the situation in 3 districts of the state, not Kolkata! So?

#Kolkata: After the second wave of corona, the country is returning to the path of recovery. But in the meantime, Delta Plus is dancing the eyebrows of panic again. Experts fear that the third wave of Kovid will hit the country within the impact of the second wave. In line with that, the number of daily attacks in Bengal also increased slightly. But still the situation in Bengal is under some control. However, in the midst of a glimmer of hope, the three districts of the state, North 24 Parganas, Darjeeling and East Midnapore, are becoming a cause for concern. Though there has always been concern about Kolkata, the metropolis has now largely coped with the Covid war. But thinking about the three districts is still going on.

The Chief Minister also expressed concern over the situation in North 24 Parganas, Darjeeling and Corona in East Midnapore. On Wednesday, the chief minister held a video conference on the Corona situation. The Chief Minister expressed concern to the district magistrates as to why the Corona situation is not being brought under control in those three districts. If necessary, you have to take more stringent measures, said the Chief Minister to the district governors.

The number of new cases in the state on Tuesday was 1,752, and on Wednesday it rose to 1,925. At the same time, 36 people have died in Corona in the last 24 hours. The number of active patients did not change much. At present, there are 22,038 active corona patients in the state. The recovery rate in the state is 97.32 percent.

But in the last 24 hours, 218 people have been infected and 9 people have died in North 24 Parganas. In East Midnapore, 144 people were infected, though 1 died, while in Darjeeling the number has risen to 189 and 6 dead. As a result, from the hills to the plains, the three districts of the state are thinking.

Incidentally, the Corona Delta Plus variant is currently a concern for the entire country. This new terror variant has already taken hold in eight places in the country. Due to which the number of daily attacks in the country has increased to about 19 thousand. Delta strain or B.1.617.2 variant has already been introduced in Maharashtra, Kerala and Madhya Pradesh. The Union Health Ministry has already warned the state governments about this. According to official sources, the Delta Plus variant has already taken hold in several other states. Among them, there are thoughts about three districts in Bengal.