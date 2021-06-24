Dilip Ghosh BJP president slams West Bengal Govt on fraud Vaccination issue

#Kolkata: Kolkata is abuzz with allegations of fraud by opening a corona vaccination camp. Jadavpur MP Mimi Chakraborty also took the vaccine from the camp. Many say that there is no doubt that the Fake Vaccine Center has become several times more important as a result. This time, BJP state president Dilip Ghosh opened his mouth on the issue of fake vaccination and practically pierced the state government. He said the vaccine syndicate is running and everyone involved. Dilip Ghosh has already added fuel to the fire of Bengali politics by commenting on Trinamool MP and actress Nusrat Jahan. This time he took the Trinamool Congress with one hand.

Dilip Ghosh met journalists on a morning walk at Eco Park on Thursday morning. Dilip opened his mouth about the vaccine fraud. The BJP state president complained, “Vaccine syndicate is going on in the state. Everyone involved. ” He also raised the question of how Mimi Chakraborty got vaccinated from the bogus vaccination center despite being an MP. BJP state president Dilip Ghosh also expressed concern that the lives of many people could be in jeopardy with the vaccination from the bogus vaccination camp.

On Tuesday, an immunization camp was going on in ward 106 of Kasba. Jadavpur star Trinamool MP Mimi Chakraborty took the vaccine from there. However, he suspected that the message did not come on the phone. The name of Devanjan Deb, the founder of the vaccination camp, came to the fore from that source. He is known to have identified himself as IAS. Debanjan also used a blue municipal vehicle of Calcutta Municipality. Masks and sanitizers bearing the logo of Calcutta Municipality were also distributed from the vaccination camp.

He was detained on Tuesday and interrogated overnight. Only then did the police find out that Debanjan had organized a vaccination camp with a false identity. Police arrested him as soon as evidence of forgery came to light. Lalbazar’s intelligence department has taken charge of the investigation. On average, at least a few hundred people have been vaccinated at the vaccination camp. Doubts have been raised about whether they were vaccinated against corona at all. The noise has already started across the state. That is why today’s comment of Dilip Ghosh added political color.