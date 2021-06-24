June 24, 2021

‘I will support Mukul Roy’, Mamata challenges BJP for PAC membership

#Kolkata: The BJP and the Trinamool have started squabbling over the nomination of Mukul Roy as a member of the Public Accounts Committee (PAC) of the Legislative Assembly. The BJP has already submitted the names of six candidates on their behalf. The names of 14 people have been submitted on behalf of the Trinamool. In this situation, there was strong speculation that the Trinamool wanted to give the post of chairman to Mukul Roy. That is what Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee clarified on Thursday. The Trinamool leader directly expressed her support to Mukul Roy. He also warned the BJP.

Regarding the submission of Mukul Roy’s nomination for the post of PAC member on the same day, Mamata Banerjee said without any hesitation, ‘Anyone can give nomination. The one who submitted, Mukul Roy, is a BJP member. Binoy Tamang will also support him. If there is a vote, let’s see who has how much power. BJP will see how much power of the people.

However, Shuvendu Adhikari is already claiming that the Speaker has called a hearing in the Assembly on July 16 on Mukul’s PAC membership. He will be present there himself. Even if it doesn’t work, he will approach the court at regular intervals. In a somewhat contemptuous tone, Shuvendu said, “Who will not be a MLA, how can he be the chairman of PAC?” As a result, this whole episode is full of state politics.

Incidentally, the six people nominated by the BJP for the post of PAC are Shuvendu Adhikari, Ashok Lahiri, Nikhil Ranjan Dey, Bankim Ghosh, Ambika Roy and Vivekananda Baury. The BJP has already said that it will not accept Mukul Roy’s nomination as a member or chairman in any way. On Thursday, the BJP parliamentary party sent a letter to the Speaker of the Legislative Assembly Biman Banerjee.

However, the Trinamool Shibir did not allow Shuvendu and the BJP to retaliate. Trinamool leader, MLA Tapas Roy said, “The future will answer Shuvendu’s words. Rules and regulations will answer all. Shuvendu doesn’t even know the customs of the assembly. Let him know that first. He has just become the Leader of the Opposition. The 41-member committee, who will be who, who Don’t worry. He should talk about it. ” However, the way Mamata Banerjee directly expressed her support for Mukul Roy on this day made it clear that the Trinamool would not leave the battlefield.



Source link

