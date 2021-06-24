Kasba New Market fake COVID19 vaccination camp investigation charge takes kolkata police detective department

#Kolkata: Noise in Kasba New Market COVID19 vaccination camp. The investigation was carried out by the Kolkata Police Detective department. Police went to Debanjan Deb’s Kasbar office on Wednesday night. There was a search. Kasba police station and Lalbazar officials conducted a search operation in the office to find documents and tickers. The intelligence department of Kolkata police has taken responsibility for the vaccine fraud case.

In this regard, it has been decided to check the health of the vaccine recipients in Kasbar camp. Because, those who got vaccinated from Kasba and City College camps, whether they got the real vaccine at all, doubts have been created among the officials. In that case their health will be checked by going from house to house. The Calcutta Municipality has already received the names of the vaccine recipients in the camp. It is to be noted that MP Mimi Chakraborty got vaccinated in this camp.

Incidentally, the department has called for a report on vaccine fraud. A report has been called to Kasba Police Station and Central Family Welfare Store. Investigators are hopeful that whether the vaccine was purchased from the Central Godown or the accused Devanjan from a private hospital could be questioned.

On the other hand, one shocking information after another is coming up after interrogating Debanjan. He claimed, ‘He bought the vaccine from Bagri market. The vaccination program was going on for 5-6 days. An immunization program was organized with an NGO. Debanjan further said in the interrogation, ‘He rented an office in the area 4-5 months ago. 10-12 people were recruited for vaccination. All those workers were paid. However, the police have not yet been able to find out who else was involved in the incident with Debanjan. Investigating officers are investigating whether he bought the vaccine after questioning the accused.

Incidentally, a vaccination camp was organized near Kasba New Market COVID19 vaccination camp on Tuesday 22 June. Free vaccinations are provided for specially able children and homosexuals. MP Actress Mimi Chakraborty was present on the occasion. He also got vaccinated in this camp. But it was later revealed that the organizer of the camp, Devanjan Dev, who identified himself as an IAS officer, was not a government official at all.