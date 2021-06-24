Local Train Service Rail to send letter to WB Govt Again | Rail is going to send a letter to the state again today instead of running local trains: Source – News18 Bangla

#Kolkata: Dhundhumar Sonarpur-Mallikpur demanding local train for two days. As soon as the situation gets out of reach, the train is moving again. According to the source, the railways is going to send a letter to the state asking them to get off the local train service once again today.

The commuters have been blocking the Sonarpur railway station for two days. Their main complaint is that they are not able to get on the train. You have to pay a hefty fine to reach Kolkata by renting a tempo or other car. There is also the fear of police arrest. Railway officials say they have already informed the state of the threat. The state was asked by the Eastern and South Eastern Railways to allow local trains to run. So far we have allowed those whom the state has allowed to board the railways. According to the railway authorities, it is not possible to handle the crowd by running special trains in this way. Moreover, the GRP and RPF are trying their best to control the anger of the commuters. If more people get on less trains, there is also a risk of corona. That’s why they asked the state for permission to put the train back on track. Although several intercities have been launched, the state is a bit hesitant to run local trains.

Railway officials said there was no problem in Howrah, Asansol and Malda. The only problem is in the Sealdah division. In fact, the way passengers are growing is not possible with staff specials. And there is a risk of unrest if illegal passengers are not allowed to board the train. Emergency services are being disrupted.

There is also the question of financial loss. On the one hand, the railways are also facing financial losses as they are not getting trains. According to railway sources, the Howrah division alone earned Rs 58 lakh per day in April. From here it is possible to understand the daily loss of the railways. At present, there are 342 staff special trains running in all the branches of Howrah-Sealdah. Only railway workers and emergency services are allowed to board the trains. Railways wants the state government to intervene immediately to increase services.