June 24, 2021

The Times of Bengal

Manusher Sathe,Manusher Pashe

Local Train | Since when is the local train, what Mamata Banerjee said ….

2 min read
9 mins ago admin


#Kolkata: Unrest has been going on for two days. In the Sonarpur area, the mob has become more violent than the local train. But with Corona in mind, Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee does not want to launch a local train right now, she told a press conference on the same day.

Mamata Banerjee made it clear on the day, “Don’t be persuaded. We have almost opened everything. But if the train runs, the corona will not increase. The shops are still open. We have not closed. The Chief Minister added,” . We didn’t do anything like that. But if the train runs now, the people of the world will not be affected. “

In this regard, the railway authorities have written a letter to the state today requesting to start local trains. Anit Daulat, general manager of Eastern Railway, said the letter described the difficulties in running local trains. He further said that in this letter, he has given a letter highlighting all the information about the situation of Sealdah division for the last two days.



Source link

admin

See author's posts

More Stories

2 min read

John Barla Met Governor: John Barla locked in ‘separate kingdom’! Complaint to the governor about the violence after the vote in the meeting …

39 mins ago admin
2 min read

‘I will support Mukul Roy’, Mamata challenges BJP for PAC membership

57 mins ago admin
1 min read

Student Credit Card | Credit cards worth Rs 10 lakh to millions of students in the state from June 30! Who will get it, how to apply

1 hour ago admin

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

PopAds.net - The Best Popunder Adnetwork

Missed Stories

2 min read

Local Train | Since when is the local train, what Mamata Banerjee said ….

9 mins ago admin
2 min read

John Barla Met Governor: John Barla locked in ‘separate kingdom’! Complaint to the governor about the violence after the vote in the meeting …

39 mins ago admin
2 min read

‘I will support Mukul Roy’, Mamata challenges BJP for PAC membership

57 mins ago admin
1 min read

Student Credit Card | Credit cards worth Rs 10 lakh to millions of students in the state from June 30! Who will get it, how to apply

1 hour ago admin

Contact Us

Email:- [email protected]
Griveance Cell :- [email protected]

Contact:-6291968677/7278384015

Copyright © All rights reserved by The Times Of Bengal | Newsphere by AF themes.