Local Train | Since when is the local train, what Mamata Banerjee said ….

#Kolkata: Unrest has been going on for two days. In the Sonarpur area, the mob has become more violent than the local train. But with Corona in mind, Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee does not want to launch a local train right now, she told a press conference on the same day.

Mamata Banerjee made it clear on the day, “Don’t be persuaded. We have almost opened everything. But if the train runs, the corona will not increase. The shops are still open. We have not closed. The Chief Minister added,” . We didn’t do anything like that. But if the train runs now, the people of the world will not be affected. “

In this regard, the railway authorities have written a letter to the state today requesting to start local trains. Anit Daulat, general manager of Eastern Railway, said the letter described the difficulties in running local trains. He further said that in this letter, he has given a letter highlighting all the information about the situation of Sealdah division for the last two days.