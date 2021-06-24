Nandigram Case hearing | Mamata Banerjee virtually present at Nandigram hearing, courtroom battle begins

#Kolkata: Mamata Banerjee had filed a case in the High Court challenging the Nandigram result. A bench of Justice Kaushik Chander began hearing the case on Friday. Mamata Banerjee is virtually present at the hearing. Abhishek Manu Singhvi is asking questions on his behalf.

On Friday, Kaushik Chand said that the petitioner must be present on the day of hearing. That is why the virtual presence of the Chief Minister today. Mamata Banerjee is fighting this case by challenging the victory of Shuvendu Adhikari in Nandigram. Trinamool had strongly objected to the case being taken to the bench of Justice Kaushik Chand. It was said that Kaushik Chand was seen at a function organized by the Opposition. For that reason, the Trinamool feared that the judiciary might be biased.

