Shuvendu-Dilip disagreed on the issue of buds! Letter to the principal in the atmosphere of ‘group conflict’

#Kolkata: The final clash has erupted between the opposition BJP and the ruling Trinamool Congress over the nomination of Mukul Roy as a member of the Legislative Assembly’s Public Accounts Committee (PAC). The BJP has already fielded six candidates for the post. The names of 14 people have been submitted on behalf of the Trinamool. In this situation, there was strong speculation that the ruling party wanted to give the post of chairman to Mukul Roy. On Thursday, Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee made it clear. The Trinamool leader directly expressed her support to Mukul Roy. Meanwhile, the BJP parliamentary party has written a letter to Biman Banerjee, the Speaker of the Legislative Assembly. Gerua Shibir has claimed that the nomination of Krishnanagar North MLA Mukul Roy for PAC membership is illegal. But Shuvendu Adhikari and BJP state president Dilip Ghosh also disagreed on the issue.

State Opposition Leader Shuvendu Adhikari claimed that the Speaker had called a hearing in the Assembly on July 18 on Mukul’s PAC membership. He will be present there himself. If nothing else, he will go to court at regular intervals. In a somewhat contemptuous tone, Shuvendu said, “Who will not be a MLA, how can he be the chairman of PAC?” But Dilip Ghosh has claimed that there is nothing to be done in this regard legally.

In his words, ‘I have nothing to say about the PAC chairman. It is the custom of the state government. I hope the government will maintain that tradition. But if they don’t keep that tradition, then we have nothing to do legally. ‘ In other words, the state president of the party has practically blown up the issue of Shuvendu going to court.

Although Mukul Roy is still a BJP MLA, his name has not been proposed for the post of PAC chairman on behalf of the party. Kalimpong Morcha MLA has nominated Mukul Roy for the post of PAC chairman. And that proposal is supported by the grassroots MLA of Agra. Even then, the BJP’s parliamentary party sent a letter to the principal questioning why Mukul Roy’s nomination was accepted.

However, on this occasion, Mamata Banerjee said about submitting the nomination of Mukul Roy as a member of PAC, ‘Anyone can give nomination. The one who submitted, Mukul Roy, is a BJP member. Binoy Tamang will also support him. If there is a vote, let’s see who has how much power. BJP will see how much power of the people.