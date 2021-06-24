Student Credit Card | Credit cards worth Rs 10 lakh to millions of students in the state from June 30! Who will get it, how to apply

#Kolkata: Mamata Banerjee kept her promise before the election. Student Credit Card is being introduced in the state. The state has been issuing credit cards to students since June 30, Mamata Banerjee told a press conference here today. This card can be applied for online.

Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee said the credit card will be available from class X to post-graduation. The maximum age for getting a loan is 40 years. Only students who are residents of the state or have lived for 10 years can get this loan. The term of this loan will be 15 years. That means you have to repay the loan within this period. Student loans do not require a guarantor. The government will be the guarantor. Students will be able to start paying interest on this money after one year of getting a job in the form of a bank loan.

This news has just been caught. Details are coming.