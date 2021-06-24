‘Students in crisis, get Kovacin approved by WHO!’ Mamata’s letter to Modi

#Kolkata: Many students from the country and the state who are going to study abroad are stuck with the vaccine. He is in extreme distress. This is because a number of countries are not considering the native covacin of India as a corona vaccine. Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee was vocal about the issue on Wednesday. He appealed to Prime Minister Narendra Modi. On Thursday, Mamata sent a letter directly to Modi. Posting the letter on Twitter, the chief minister wrote, “I have written to Prime Minister Narendra Modi to seek approval from the World Health Organization (WHO) for covacaine as soon as possible.”

At the same time, he wrote, ‘Kovacin has not been recognized in many foreign countries. In this case, the students are having problems. They can’t go to study in foreign countries. All measures should be taken immediately to solve their problems. Yesterday, the Chief Minister said, ‘It is the brainchild of the Prime Minister. I will ask the Chief Secretary to write a letter to the Health Secretary and the Center in this regard. If necessary, I will also write a letter. ‘ He wrote the letter within 24 hours.

I have written to the Hon’ble PM today seeking his intervention for an early approval for COVAXIN from WHO. A large number of students travel abroad for pursuing higher studies and amid an already critical situation, we must take every possible step to ease their lives. pic.twitter.com/ffuq7DG6Vi – Mamata Banerjee (aMamataOfficial) June 24, 2021

The letter to the Chief Minister’s Center on various issues in the Corona situation is not a new issue. In the past too, the Chief Minister has repeatedly sent letters directly to the Prime Minister on a number of issues, including oxygen shortages. He also complained about the inequality of vaccination. He said vaccinations were also being given at party offices in BJP-ruled states. But why aren’t other states being vaccinated? I think BJP is the biggest disease for everyone, they are the virus for the whole country.

Earlier in the day, BJP all-India president JP Nadda had claimed that 200 crore vaccines would be available in India by December this year. Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee also echoed the BJP president’s statement. He complained, ‘I don’t understand why Nadda is saying this. Does he not know the facts? What did they do for six / eight months? ‘ Needless to say, Mamata Banerjee has pointed the finger at the election days. This time, he also started playing the tune with Kovacin.