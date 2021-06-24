The work started from today, the grassroots building will be decorated in a new way!

#Kolkata: Renovation work of Trinamool building on the edge of bypass finally started. The work of removing the belongings of the building started from Thursday. The make shift Trinamool Bhaban will be run in a multi-storey house next to the Trinamool Bhaban on the side of the bypass. The grassroots organizational work will start there from next month. An agency has already been tasked with moving items from the building to the new home. Work is currently underway to build a new temporary office in that house.

The current building on the edge of the bypass was built in 2002. Trinamool supremo Mamata Banerjee was an MP then. The leaders of the flower camp have many memories of this building on the edge of the bypass. However, the team is growing, the organization is getting stronger, so the new building was needed. Incidentally, Mamata Banerjee came to hold an organizational meeting this month and informed about the renovation of the building. He even said that there is very little space for sitting in the press conference. There were hints that a new building would be built soon. Eventually the renovation of that building or the construction of a new building is about to begin.

According to sources, the new Trinamool building will be on the 4th floor. There will be separate rooms for each branch. There will be separate rooms for the top leaders of the organization. There is a sitting room for the workers from the district. There will be a press conference room. Virtual meetings will also be arranged. There will also be a hall and conference room for group meetings. The Trinamool Congress has come to power for the third time in the state. They are now jumping towards the goal of 2024. The organization is expanding rapidly. In this situation communication with the district staff is being increased. I would also like to add a new look to the party headquarters. So that work is being started quickly. News from party sources, where the Trinamool building is now. The building will be expanded on the two sides in front of it. Part of the old building will be demolished. Work is scheduled to start from July. The work of removing the goods started from today. This work will continue for the next 4-5 days. Then the rest of the work will start. All in all, the Trinamool Congress wants to complete the work within the next 1-1.5 years. However, several Trinamool activists were present in front of the building since this morning. Many people take selfies. Many people take pictures of the building on their mobile phones.