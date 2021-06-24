Work started as per the announcement of the Chief Minister. Bangla Sahayata Kendra was launched in Borough No. 9.

#Kolkata: As per the announcement of Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee, Bangla Sahayata Kendra was started in the city. Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Wednesday announced that from now on, city dwellers will no longer have to rush to government offices to register for popular government projects like ration card, Aadhaar card or Kanyashree, food partner. The government does not have to be bothered by the red ribbon.

The city dwellers will get all the people oriented services of the state government at their fingertips as soon as they visit the local borough office from 10 am to 5 pm. Within a day after the announcement of the Chief Minister on Wednesday, the Calcutta Municipality came down to the hall with its waist tied to implement it.

In the first phase on Thursday, Bangla Sahayata Kendra was launched at Borough Office No. 9, Kolkata. Firhad Hakim, Head of the Board of Governors of Calcutta Municipality and Binod Kumar, Commissioner of Calcutta Municipality were present.

Accompanied by Kolkata Municipal Commissioner Binod Kumar, he reached Borough Office No. 9 in Alipore on Thursday morning. As announced earlier, a crowd of people has started gathering there since morning.

Not far from home, the local people have started coming and going to get the people-oriented services of the state government. The people of the city are happy to get the people-oriented service through Bangla Sahayata Kendra near their homes. The locals started gathering in the morning in the hope of solving one problem after another.

Inaugurating the first Bangla Aid Center in the state, Firhad Hakim, Administrative Head of Kolkata Municipality and Minister of State for Transport, said, Similarly, Kolkata Municipality has plans to set up a Bengali help center. “