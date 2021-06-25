Alipurduar MP Barlar demanded partition of Bengal, Mamata reminded me about 7 years ago!

#Kolkata: Mamata Banerjee is sitting in the Chief Minister’s chair for the third time with huge public opinion. And after a few months, BJP MPs like John Barla have already raised the issue of partition of Bengal. Alipurduar MP says North Bengal has been deprived during the Trinamool regime. So a separate state is needed. Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee has already taken strict action on the issue. He directed the district magistrates and police superintendents to deal with the situation with a firm hand. He informed that Bengali will not be divided. Meanwhile, on Friday, he tweeted about completing seven years as the district of Alipurduar.

The Chief Minister tweeted, ‘Today, in 2014, Alipurduar emerged as the 20th district of Bengal. My best wishes to the people of Alipurduar. The West Bengal government is committed to the development of the people of the district. Although he did not write anything else, Mamata explained through these few lines that no matter how much the Alipurduar MP complained of deprivation, he made Alipurduar a separate district for the sake of development.

Three years after coming to power for the first time, in 2014, the state government announced its decision to divide Jalpaiguri district in two. Alipurduar district was formed. Jalpaiguri district is made up of Jalpaiguri Sadar and Malbazar subdivisions. The former Alipurduar subdivision goes to Alipurduar district.

On this day in 2014, Alipurduar became the 20th district of #Bengal. My best wishes to the people of Alipurduar! Govt. of West Bengal shall always remain committed to the holistic development of the district. – Mamata Banerjee (aMamataOfficial) June 25, 2021

The people of Alipurduar have long wanted a separate district. The Chief Minister said that if Jalpaiguri district is divided into two parts, the common man will benefit and the administration will be able to get closer to the people. In that interest, the Chief Minister gave the status of a separate district to Alipurduar. After almost seven years, BJP MPs and MLAs have become vocal about the demand for a separate North Bengal. But the Chief Minister tweeted on the seventh anniversary of Alipurduar district to show that the demand was unjust.