June 25, 2021

The Times of Bengal

Manusher Sathe,Manusher Pashe

Alipurduar MP Barlar demanded partition of Bengal, Mamata reminded me about 7 years ago!

2 min read
11 mins ago admin


#Kolkata: Mamata Banerjee is sitting in the Chief Minister’s chair for the third time with huge public opinion. And after a few months, BJP MPs like John Barla have already raised the issue of partition of Bengal. Alipurduar MP says North Bengal has been deprived during the Trinamool regime. So a separate state is needed. Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee has already taken strict action on the issue. He directed the district magistrates and police superintendents to deal with the situation with a firm hand. He informed that Bengali will not be divided. Meanwhile, on Friday, he tweeted about completing seven years as the district of Alipurduar.

The Chief Minister tweeted, ‘Today, in 2014, Alipurduar emerged as the 20th district of Bengal. My best wishes to the people of Alipurduar. The West Bengal government is committed to the development of the people of the district. Although he did not write anything else, Mamata explained through these few lines that no matter how much the Alipurduar MP complained of deprivation, he made Alipurduar a separate district for the sake of development.

Three years after coming to power for the first time, in 2014, the state government announced its decision to divide Jalpaiguri district in two. Alipurduar district was formed. Jalpaiguri district is made up of Jalpaiguri Sadar and Malbazar subdivisions. The former Alipurduar subdivision goes to Alipurduar district.

The people of Alipurduar have long wanted a separate district. The Chief Minister said that if Jalpaiguri district is divided into two parts, the common man will benefit and the administration will be able to get closer to the people. In that interest, the Chief Minister gave the status of a separate district to Alipurduar. After almost seven years, BJP MPs and MLAs have become vocal about the demand for a separate North Bengal. But the Chief Minister tweeted on the seventh anniversary of Alipurduar district to show that the demand was unjust.





Source link

admin

See author's posts

More Stories

2 min read

City lifeline is now a risky journey! Ambulances are also moving with EM bypass

1 hour ago admin
2 min read

Fake IAS Debanjan: ‘Introduced as a social worker’ Debanjan, MPs post Facebook photos together

1 hour ago admin
3 min read

Uber is taking multiple measures to fight corona, insisting on vaccinating drivers More than 37000 drivers benefit from Uber driver vaccination initiative– News18 Bangla

1 hour ago admin

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

PopAds.net - The Best Popunder Adnetwork

Missed Stories

2 min read

Alipurduar MP Barlar demanded partition of Bengal, Mamata reminded me about 7 years ago!

11 mins ago admin
2 min read

City lifeline is now a risky journey! Ambulances are also moving with EM bypass

1 hour ago admin
2 min read

Fake IAS Debanjan: ‘Introduced as a social worker’ Debanjan, MPs post Facebook photos together

1 hour ago admin
3 min read

Uber is taking multiple measures to fight corona, insisting on vaccinating drivers More than 37000 drivers benefit from Uber driver vaccination initiative– News18 Bangla

1 hour ago admin

Contact Us

Email:- [email protected]
Griveance Cell :- [email protected]

Contact:-6291968677/7278384015

Copyright © All rights reserved by The Times Of Bengal | Newsphere by AF themes.