Amway India Strengthens its Nutrition and Immunity Portfolio; Launches Nutrilite Vitamin C Cherry Plus

Amway India, one of the country’s leading FMCG direct selling companies, today announced the launch of its Nutrilite Vitamin C Cherry Plus intended for individuals with weakened immunity that comes with the benefit of extended-release technology. With this, Amway India is further strengthening its nutrition and immunity supporting portfolio in the country by introducing a product for special dietary use for individuals with weakened immunity. The Nutrilite Vitamin C Cherry Plus provides steady release of Vitamin C into the body for over 8 hours as it is formulated with Extended-Release technology, to provide all-day immune support.

Commenting on the category, Anshu Budhraja, CEO, Amway India, said, “Today we find ourselves reprioritizing our nutrition and immunity needs as we continue to fight this pandemic while making appropriate lifestyle changes. In the recent times we noticed, health-conscious and individuals with weakened immunity have shifted to preventive and smart healthcare to support their immunity and safeguard themselves. The global health crisis has resulted in a spike in demand for health and nutrition supplements and Vitamin C is one of them as it is known for its immunity supporting properties. Adults Vitamin C market in India was close to 185 Crores in 2020 and is growing with CAGR of 15%. Looking at the growth trend and with the extension of our existing range of products under the nutrition and immunity category, with Nutrilite Vitamin C Cherry Plus targeted for population with specific need we are targeting to generate more than 100 Crores in revenue by 2025.”

Further adding to the launch, Ajay Khanna, CMO, Amway India, said, “As per a recent survey, 50% of consumers reported taking more supplements to support their immune system in 2020 and the trend is here to remain for a longer period of time. Vitamin C is known to provide immunity supporting benefits along with its known antioxidant properties. Nutrilite’s new Vitamin C Cherry Plus provides slow, steady release of Vitamin C in the body for 8 hours as it is formulated with extended-release technology for improved utilization of Vitamin C for an all-day immunity support. The product is made with the plant-based source of Vitamin C like Acerola Cherries, which are one of nature’s most concentrated sources of Vitamin C grown in our own organic farms in Brazil. This product is intended for those adults who have a weakened immunity.”

Amway sources ingredients for its Nutrilite range of dietary supplements from certified organic farms. Nutrilite ensures growing, harvesting and processing plants on certified partner organic farms from various parts of the country. Amway India has a comprehensive traceability plan which tracks the entire journey of seed to supplement ensuring that only the highest quality ingredients go into Nutrilite products. Nutrilite products offer assured levels of Purity, Safety, and Potency and are backed by Amway’s strong legacy of scientific research, making them an effective way to maintain one’s health.