‘Apply to the High Court’, the apex court directed Mamata in the Narad case

#NewDelhi: The state government pushed the Narad case in the Supreme Court. Recently, Mamata Banerjee filed a petition in the Supreme Court on behalf of Banerjee. The Supreme Court remanded the case to the higher bench of the Calcutta High Court. The CBI had fielded Mamata Banerjee and Law Minister Malay Ghatak in the Narad case in the Calcutta High Court. On that basis, the Chief Minister wanted to file an affidavit in the High Court. However, the High Court rejected it. After that Mamata Banerjee approached the Supreme Court. But on the same day the case was again referred to the larger bench of the Calcutta High Court. Mamata Banerjee and Malay Ghatak have both been asked to file an application in the High Court.

Narad’s case is being heard before a five-member bench of the Calcutta High Court. There was an application on behalf of the CBI to remove the Narad case from the state. Opposing this, the state government wanted to give an affidavit but was not allowed to do so. In the case, the state government and the law minister claimed that they had the right to state their position against the CBI’s allegations. The CBI had alleged that the Chief Minister and the Law Minister had led a massive protest in front of the CBI office after the arrest of four leaders in the Narad case on May 16.

After that Mamata Banerjee approached the Supreme Court. In an affidavit filed in the Supreme Court, Mamata Banerjee said that she went to the CBI office after the arrest of Firhad Hakim and Subrata Mukherjee in the Narad case, but not as the Chief Minister. Some of the accused and their families went as acquaintances. He did not sit in dharna outside the CBI office in Kolkata. He also alleged that the CBI was making ‘false allegations’.

Mamata Banerjee’s case against the CBI in the Narad case was scheduled to be heard in the Supreme Court last Tuesday. When the case came up in the bench of Justice Hemant Gupta and Justice Aniruddha Basu, Justice Basu withdrew from the hearing. The case then went to a bench of Justice Binit Saran and Justice Dinesh Maheshwari. A five-judge bench of the Calcutta High Court adjourned the hearing till then. During the hearing of the case, the two judges informed that the case will be heard in the High Court.