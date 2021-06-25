Bengal Coronavirus Update: 1,933 coronavirus cases in the last 24 hours in the state; 35 people died

#Kolkata: The state’s Covid Cases daily report is showing relief. A coronavirus report released by the health department on Thursday found that 1,933 people had been newly infected in the state in the last 24 hours. The infection rate has increased slightly compared to Wednesday. The death toll has also dropped. But on the other hand, the rate of recovery is quite upward. Experts believe that the ‘strict restrictions’ imposed by the state government have brought the infection to a head.

Corona killed 35 people in the state in one day. Which is a little less than the previous day. Six of the dead were from North 24 Parganas. In Kolkata (Kolkata) 7 people were killed. 4 people died in Jalpaiguri. So far, the total death toll in the state has risen to 18,551. In the last 24 hours, 55,084 corona tests have been conducted in the state. Of these, 1 thousand 923 people have been caught in Corona.

According to the health department, 236 of the newly infected people in the state in the last 24 hours are from North 24 Parganas. In other words, the district is still in the first place in terms of daily infection. Kolkata came up in the second place. 190 people were infected in one day. East Medinipur is in the third place. The number of newly infected people in one day is 173. Darjeeling is in fourth place. There are 146 infected people in one day. The corona (Virus) graph of South Bengal as well as North Bengal is also downward. However, the infection is increasing in Darjeeling. Which naturally raises thoughts. The total number of victims in the state so far is 14,91,219.

However, today’s report says that 1,975 people returned home after defeating Corona in one day. So far, the total number of coroners in the state is 14,51,438. The recovery rate in the last 24 hours is 97. 33 percent. The recovery rate is naturally showing the light of hope to the people of the state. It is to be noted that the state has imposed a curfew for more than a month to bring Corona to the bag. Closed all public transport. The people of the state are waiting for how long the situation will be normal. However, the daily report chart, which is increasingly positive, is giving the seal of approval to the government restrictions.