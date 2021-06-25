June 25, 2021

The Times of Bengal

Manusher Sathe,Manusher Pashe

Bengal Coronavirus Update: 1,933 coronavirus cases in the last 24 hours in the state; 35 people died

2 min read
13 mins ago admin


#Kolkata: The state’s Covid Cases daily report is showing relief. A coronavirus report released by the health department on Thursday found that 1,933 people had been newly infected in the state in the last 24 hours. The infection rate has increased slightly compared to Wednesday. The death toll has also dropped. But on the other hand, the rate of recovery is quite upward. Experts believe that the ‘strict restrictions’ imposed by the state government have brought the infection to a head.

Corona killed 35 people in the state in one day. Which is a little less than the previous day. Six of the dead were from North 24 Parganas. In Kolkata (Kolkata) 7 people were killed. 4 people died in Jalpaiguri. So far, the total death toll in the state has risen to 18,551. In the last 24 hours, 55,084 corona tests have been conducted in the state. Of these, 1 thousand 923 people have been caught in Corona.

According to the health department, 236 of the newly infected people in the state in the last 24 hours are from North 24 Parganas. In other words, the district is still in the first place in terms of daily infection. Kolkata came up in the second place. 190 people were infected in one day. East Medinipur is in the third place. The number of newly infected people in one day is 173. Darjeeling is in fourth place. There are 146 infected people in one day. The corona (Virus) graph of South Bengal as well as North Bengal is also downward. However, the infection is increasing in Darjeeling. Which naturally raises thoughts. The total number of victims in the state so far is 14,91,219.

However, today’s report says that 1,975 people returned home after defeating Corona in one day. So far, the total number of coroners in the state is 14,51,438. The recovery rate in the last 24 hours is 97. 33 percent. The recovery rate is naturally showing the light of hope to the people of the state. It is to be noted that the state has imposed a curfew for more than a month to bring Corona to the bag. Closed all public transport. The people of the state are waiting for how long the situation will be normal. However, the daily report chart, which is increasingly positive, is giving the seal of approval to the government restrictions.



Source link

admin

See author's posts

More Stories

2 min read

Snake panic in NRS! Poisonous Chandrabora is moving everywhere! Relatives of the terrified patient

22 mins ago admin
2 min read

Portal to launch portal on education from fake vaccine scandal, proposes municipality – News18 Bangla

32 mins ago admin
2 min read

Watch the hot-headed cop Ravi Teja in the blockbuster ‘Krack’ on Zee Cinema

52 mins ago Desk

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

PopAds.net - The Best Popunder Adnetwork

Missed Stories

2 min read

Bengal Coronavirus Update: 1,933 coronavirus cases in the last 24 hours in the state; 35 people died

13 mins ago admin
2 min read

Snake panic in NRS! Poisonous Chandrabora is moving everywhere! Relatives of the terrified patient

22 mins ago admin
2 min read

Portal to launch portal on education from fake vaccine scandal, proposes municipality – News18 Bangla

32 mins ago admin
2 min read

NHRC team visits areas affected by post poll violence in south and north Bengal

39 mins ago admin

Contact Us

Email:- [email protected]
Griveance Cell :- [email protected]

Contact:-6291968677/7278384015

Copyright © All rights reserved by The Times Of Bengal | Newsphere by AF themes.