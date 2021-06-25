Brown Owl: Lakshmi Pecha seeks refuge in Trinamool Bhaban

#Kolkata: Soon after coming to power for the third time, Trinamool leader Mamata Banerjee spoke of rebuilding the party’s headquarters. Finally, the work of repairing the grassroots building on the edge of the bypass has started as per his instructions. The work of removing the belongings of the building has started from Thursday. Meanwhile, a lucky owl was rescued from the Trinamool building. The Lakshmi owl was found in a chile adjacent to the roof of the building. Work is underway to remove items from the Trinamool building. At that time this owl came to the notice of the office workers. Then the staff of the building informed the staff of the forest department. Forest officials came and saw that the owl had received serious injuries on its wings. This lucky owl is known as Brown Owl.

According to the forest department staff, the cause of the injury to the wings is manja yarn. Forest worker Ajay Goli said, ‘They are nocturnal. You will not see them during the day. They usually live in a house. ”The building’s crew is currently keeping the owl in check.

Incidentally, the make shift Trinamool Bhaban will be run in a multi-storied house next to the Trinamool Bhaban on the bypass. The grassroots organizational work will start there from next month. An agency has already been tasked with moving items from the building to the new home. Work is currently underway to build a new temporary office in that house.

The current building on the edge of the bypass was built in 2002. Trinamool supremo Mamata Banerjee was the MP then. Many memories of this building on the edge of the bypass are among the leaders of the Flower Camp. However, the team is growing, the organization is getting stronger, so the new building was needed. Incidentally, Mamata Banerjee came to hold an organizational meeting this month and informed about the renovation of the building. He even said that there was very little space for a press conference. There were hints that a new building would be built soon. Finally, the renovation of the building or the construction of a new building has begun. And at the beginning of that work I found Lakshmi Owl.