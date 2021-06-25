CAB officials gave PPE, mask-sanitizer, fake vaccineman Debanjan!

#Kolkata: Cricket Association of Bengal i.e. CAB. The highest regulatory body of Bengali cricket. This time with the officials of this organization, the picture with the fake vaccineman Devanjan Dev is public. Debanjan is in the picture with all the high-ranking officials of CAB. Various pictures from the accused’s social media account have already gone viral. The pictures show Debanjan, one of the accused in the fake vaccine case, standing next to various state ministers. The picture with the CAB officials shows President Abhishek Dalmia, Joint Secretary Debabrata Das and Vice President Naresh Ojha. Rajya Sabha MP Shantanu Sen is also in the picture. The picture shows Debanjan Dev handing over masks and sanitizers to CAB officials.

After this film, the question arises as to whether the accused had any acquaintance with the cricket authorities. News18-Bangla contacted CAB officials. CAB President Abhishek Dalmia made it clear that “they do not know Devanjan, who is accused in the vaccine case. They have never been identified.” So how did the CAB officials come together in the film? Abhishek clarified, “People associated with the cricket organization needed PPE kits, masks, sanitizers during the first wave of corona. At that time, the CAB contacted the Indian Medical Association. They extended a helping hand. The IMA helped with the necessary equipment.” We received the material from Shantanu Sen, the state secretary of the Indian Medical Association, who was among those who came forward with the necessary equipment to deal with the corona on behalf of the IMA. There were 3-4 people together, and Devanjan entered a picture at that time. However, Devanjan has never been seen in Eden since then. The PPEs given by IM were used to protect the interests of the people associated with the cricket ground. However, the CAB has no connection with the accused.

On the other hand, Shantanu Sen made a statement on social media on the same day about having pictures with accused Devanjan. In a Facebook post on Friday, Shantanu said, “Devanjan Dev is a popular name in the city right now, who has cheated with a fake IAS identity. I am being shown several pictures with him. Those pictures are being shown on various television channels and social media. But I still remember. Originally during the early stages of Kovid, many organizations and individuals voluntarily donated masks, sanitizers, gloves, PPE kits to the Indian Medical Association for distribution to various hospitals and other organizations. I think that man could be one of them, but not Devanjan IAS, but others. He introduced himself as a social worker. ” Shantanu Sen said that strict action should be taken against this fraudster. The IMA has also lodged a complaint with the Muchipara police station in this regard.

ERON ROY BURMAN