June 25, 2021

Debanjan Deb: ‘Fake IAS’ Debanjan next to leaders and ministers on the plaque of Rabindra Murti! More questions in Kasba case …

#Kolkata: The name of Firhad Hakim, the Minister of State, was also associated with Debanjan Deb, who was arrested in the Kasbar Tika scandal. The name of Debanjan Deb was found on a plaque of a statue of Rabindranath Tagore in central Calcutta. Debanjan’s name appears on the plaque of a statue of Rabindranath Tagore at Taltala, along with several leaders and ministers, including Firhad, MP Sudip Bandyopadhyay.

Saptarshi Chowdhury, the head of the media cell of the state BJP, posted a picture of the plaque of the Rabindra idol on the net. After that, there was an uproar over the issue. Pictures have already been seen on Twitter with various influential grassroots leaders and ministers with the bogus IS official caught in the Kasba case. And the BJP has made allegations based on its sources.

Devanjan’s name is engraved on the plaque of Rabindranath Tagore next to Trinamool MP Sudip Bandyopadhyay, then state minister Tapas Roy, MLA Nayana Bandyopadhyay and minister Firhad Hakim. There Devanjan is mentioned as the Joint Secretary to the Government of West Bengal. Besides, he was named as the chief adviser of Minister Firhad. However, the name could not be hidden. This time there has been a lot of speculation about this issue.

Incidentally, Dhrita Devanjan increased the popularity of his Twitter handle by introducing himself as an IAS officer. Debanjan used to take pictures with several influential people and post them on his Twitter handle. According to Lalbazar sources, the detectives have already seized his Twitter handle. His page has pictures of several Trinamool Congress personalities, from Firhad Hakim to Subrata Mukherjee. The question is, but many more victims of fake Debanjan? How could this state government officials and some of the ministers not understand that Devanjan is a fake IAS officer.



