Fake Vaccination Drive in Kolkata: Where are the roots of the vaccine scandal, public interest litigation in the High Court demanding CBI investigation!

#Kolkata: The BJP had earlier demanded a CBI probe into the fake vaccine scandal. Finally, a public interest litigation was filed in the Calcutta High Court. It is learned that lawyer Sandeepan Das has filed the case. The case may come up for hearing in the Division Bench of the Chief Justice of the Calcutta High Court next week. However, it is not yet clear whether the case was filed on behalf of the BJP.

There have been two petitions in the public interest litigation. As the central government is currently vaccinating, the CBI has been asked to investigate the matter and on the other hand, the Calcutta High Court has been asked to issue guidelines to curb counterfeit vaccination.

Incidentally, the BJP has come to the fore with its waist tied as soon as the issue of Kasba Fake Vaccination Center came to the fore. BJP state president Dilip Ghosh has complained that a vaccine syndicate is running in Bengal. Another BJP leader, Sayantan Basu, demanded an investigation by the CBI. Meanwhile, opposition leader Shuvendu Adhikari appeared at the health building on the same day. Party MP Subhash Sarkar, MLA Hiran Chattopadhyay and several other MLAs met Shuvendu health workers. There he complained, ‘This is a big conspiracy. Should be investigated by any large agency. The CBI is a constitutional body. The CBI is qualified for this investigation. No one has died from the fake vaccine yet. But then it was said that the vaccine sent by Modiji has been the reason. We think it’s a big conspiracy. So we have to investigate. He has ridiculed the issue of counterfeit vaccines as the biggest vaccine scandal in the world.

On the other hand, state president Dilip Ghosh wrote on Facebook after firing on the grassroots, ‘The syndicate was running on other issues for so long, now the syndicate is running on vaccines. Here money is taken for SSC, TET, Civic Police jobs. Vaccines are falling, not being given, a crisis is being deliberately created. Vaccines are being sold at high prices. Among these are the hands of grassroots leaders. The fake vaccine incident is well-arranged, grassroots people are associated with it. On the other hand, BJP leader Sayantan Basu said, ‘As long as the lockdown continues, there will be no by-election, let Mamata Banerjee know it. You will no longer be the Chief Minister. We can’t be stopped. I will besiege Lalbazar with one lakh people next month. Let’s see how much power, show it. ‘