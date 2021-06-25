Kolkata Metro Rail: Staff Special Metro is increasing from Monday, check out the new schedule …

#Kolkata: As the number of passengers continues to increase, the number of Staff Special Metro has increased. (Metro Rail Kolkata). Additional staff special metro will run from Monday, June 26. A total of 31 pairs of staff special metro will run up and down from Monday to Saturday. These 31 pairs of staff special metro racks will be run from Kabi Subhash to Dakshineswar. The racks will run from 6.30-11.30 am and 3.45 pm to 6.30 pm.

A statement issued by Metro Rail on the same day said that a total of 72 Metros will run on Monday and June 26, including up and down lines. The metro will run from 8:30 am to 11:00 am and from 3:45 pm to 6:30 pm, 15 minutes apart. This service will be available from Monday to Saturday

Metro Rail 8 has started running staff special train from June 26 The Metro Authority has started running this staff special train mainly for the convenience of its employees and those involved in emergency services. At first it was decided to run a total of 8 pairs of trains in the morning and afternoon But as the number of passengers continued to increase, the crowd was increasing almost every day So the number of trains was increased to 20 pairs. But even in that, due to the difficulty in handling the pressure of the passengers, the number of friends has been increasing since June 26. This time 72 metros will run between Kabi Subhas and Dakshineswar.

Metro said in a statement issued on the day that health services, veterinary, police, courts, banks, correctional facilities, electricity services, drinking water supply, telecom, internet services, fire brigade, sewage, food supply, insurance, crematorium, media personnel and concerned With the service, the United States will be able to take this special metro You will be allowed to enter the station using your smart card However, this metro service will not be available on Sunday

Information: Abir Ghoshal.