June 25, 2021

The Times of Bengal

Manusher Sathe,Manusher Pashe

Lovely Maitra On Fake IAS: ‘Cheating Devanjan’ on the same stage with Lovely Maitra! What did the Trinamool MLA say?

2 min read
24 mins ago admin


#Kolkata: His picture was seen on the same stage with Fake IAS Debanjan Deb in Kasba Kand. Trinamool star MLA Lovely Maitra is naturally uncomfortable. The controversy erupted shortly after a video of the incident surfaced. There, Debanjan Deb, the main panda of the Kasba Vaccine Camp, is seen on the same stage with Trinamool star MLA Lovely Maitra. His praise can be heard on Lovely’s face. The video on June 15 was circulated on social media.

Sources said that fake IAS Debanjan was present at the Trinamool (TMC) workers’ organization function in Sonarpur on June 15. Sonali South Trinamool MLA Lovely Maitra was also seen on the stage of the same program. And there is a debate on that issue. Naturally the question arises, what was Lovely doing on the same show with the bogus IAS? This time Lovely Maitra answered that question herself.

Lovely said, ‘The security of the bogus IAS Mithu first came to the INNTUC president of my assembly. I was invited as a MLA. I went to distribute masks, sanitizers. At that time the gentleman introduced himself as IAS. How do I know he is a ‘fake IAS?’ At the same time, Lovely said, ‘I had to suffer a lot in the whole incident. People know me for professional reasons even before I am a people’s representative. As a result, many people come and take pictures. From now on we have to be careful. I have lodged a complaint with the police.

Published by:Sanjukta Sarkar

First published:



Source link

admin

See author's posts

More Stories

2 min read

Surround Lalbazar with one lakh people, BJP will show ‘power’ next month

25 mins ago admin
2 min read

‘Modiji’s vaccine would have been to blame if anything had happened’, says Shuvendu at Swasthya Bhavan

49 mins ago admin
2 min read

TMC leader filed an FIR on her name falsely being used with Debanjan Deb | Name with ‘Falke’ fake IAS ‘Devanjan’! ‘I don’t know the man’, says Nayana after filing FIR …– News18 Bangla

1 hour ago admin

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

PopAds.net - The Best Popunder Adnetwork

Missed Stories

2 min read

Lovely Maitra On Fake IAS: ‘Cheating Devanjan’ on the same stage with Lovely Maitra! What did the Trinamool MLA say?

24 mins ago admin
2 min read

Surround Lalbazar with one lakh people, BJP will show ‘power’ next month

25 mins ago admin
2 min read

‘Modiji’s vaccine would have been to blame if anything had happened’, says Shuvendu at Swasthya Bhavan

49 mins ago admin
2 min read

TMC leader filed an FIR on her name falsely being used with Debanjan Deb | Name with ‘Falke’ fake IAS ‘Devanjan’! ‘I don’t know the man’, says Nayana after filing FIR …– News18 Bangla

1 hour ago admin

Contact Us

Email:- [email protected]
Griveance Cell :- [email protected]

Contact:-6291968677/7278384015

Copyright © All rights reserved by The Times Of Bengal | Newsphere by AF themes.