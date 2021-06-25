June 25, 2021

The Times of Bengal

Manusher Sathe,Manusher Pashe

‘Pictures of Modi leaving the country with Modi, what does that mean ..’ Trinamool retaliates against vaccine scandal

3 min read
20 mins ago admin


#Kolkata: One after another of Devanjan Dev’s fame has started coming to light. Debanjan’s picture with several leaders of the ruling party has come out publicly. That is the source of the BJP’s claim, the grassroots leaders involved in the whole issue. A public interest litigation has already been filed in the High Court seeking a CBI probe. Meanwhile, on Friday, opposition leader Shuvendu Adhikari stood at the health center and complained, ‘No one has died yet with fake vaccines. But then it was said that the vaccine sent by Modiji has been the reason. We think it’s a big conspiracy. So we have to investigate with a big agency. Trinamool spokesperson Kunal Ghosh retaliated after Shuvendu’s demand. He countered, “There are pictures of Lalit Modi with Narendra Modi, silent Modi. Does that mean we can say that the Prime Minister is also behind the bank robbery? We can’t say that. ‘ The same tune is also in the words of Firhad Hakim. He said, ‘There is a picture of the Prime Minister with Mehul Choksi. Does that mean the Prime Minister helped Mehul Choksi to escape? ‘

After that, Kunal taunted Shuvendu and said, ‘Shuvendu’s statement is the headlight of the bullock cart. Whatever the CBI wants, he should be arrested before the CBI. Narad and Sarada are accused in all the cases. Does he agree to ask the CBI? However, Kunal’s comment about Devanjan Dev, ‘That person named Debanjan Dev has committed a strange crime. He must be punished accordingly. ‘

In the words of Kolkata Municipal Administrator Firhad Hakim, ‘The only crocodile in the BJP is the CBI. Here the police are looking into all aspects. Those who have committed crimes will be punished.

Meanwhile, Firhad said about the photo with Debanjan, ‘Many people take selfies when they meet me. Will I ask for a certificate then? ‘ The same tune is in the words of MLA Tapas Roy. Said, ‘I do not know this Devanjan Dev. I don’t know when or where he took the picture. ‘ Debashis Kumar also said that he did not know this person named Debanjan Dev.

However, state president Dilip Ghosh wrote on Facebook that the syndicate was running on other issues, now the syndicate is running on vaccines. Here money is taken for SSC, TET, Civic Police jobs. Vaccines are falling, not being given, a crisis is being deliberately created. Vaccines are being sold at high prices. Among these are the hands of grassroots leaders. The fake vaccine incident is well-arranged, grassroots people are associated with it.



Source link

admin

See author's posts

More Stories

2 min read

Mala Roy on Fake Vaccination: Vaccination fraudsters have deep roots, says Mala Roy on Fake Vaccination

36 mins ago admin
3 min read

Fake Vaccination Drive in Kolkata: Where are the roots of the vaccine scandal, public interest litigation in the High Court demanding CBI investigation!

55 mins ago admin
3 min read

School Education Department: Resignation in the Board of Secondary Education! After 4 years got the secretary, what is the plan of the school education department?

1 hour ago admin

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

PopAds.net - The Best Popunder Adnetwork

Missed Stories

3 min read

‘Pictures of Modi leaving the country with Modi, what does that mean ..’ Trinamool retaliates against vaccine scandal

20 mins ago admin
2 min read

Mala Roy on Fake Vaccination: Vaccination fraudsters have deep roots, says Mala Roy on Fake Vaccination

36 mins ago admin
3 min read

Fake Vaccination Drive in Kolkata: Where are the roots of the vaccine scandal, public interest litigation in the High Court demanding CBI investigation!

55 mins ago admin
3 min read

School Education Department: Resignation in the Board of Secondary Education! After 4 years got the secretary, what is the plan of the school education department?

1 hour ago admin

Contact Us

Email:- [email protected]
Griveance Cell :- [email protected]

Contact:-6291968677/7278384015

Copyright © All rights reserved by The Times Of Bengal | Newsphere by AF themes.