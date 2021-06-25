Pied Piper with the right tune

No great destination was ever achieved without enthusiasm, courage and dedication – the same holds true for a city that replicates the exact passion in everything it integrates. Kolkata, which is one of the most happening metropolitans in the Social Media world, has added an exclusive feather onto its much glorious cap with Pied Piper.

It was in 2013 when two marketing and media professionals came together with their decades of experience to form a Marketing Services company when Pied Piper was formed. Having experience across marketing domains, across the globe, Kaushik Bhattacharyya and Shilabhadra Sen decided to keep the range of services open to needs of the clients.

Bhattacharyya having a deep understanding of brand and core marketing, he was well complimented by Sen with going to the market with deep rooted contacts. A small team of Creative professionals, Activation experts and Production was knit together in a very short span of time and clients rolled in and remained in the fold with satisfaction.

Marketing Services was going digital and hence Pied Piper was diversifying. A little late entrant into the Digital domain, Pied Piper made up with two very important factors. Firstly, the knowledge domain was taken care of, by a rigorous academic plunge by Bhattacharyya and he acquired a Certification in Digital Marketing from the University of Cambridge, Judge Business School. Secondly, the Digital Planning was taken care by co-opting a very senior Media Planning professional Sabyasachi Ghosh, having relevant and vast experience working across the globe and in the biggest of the media agencies. The creative team was reinforced with new generation professionals and provided with training on softer issues of consumer profiling, brand mapping, etc. while the old guards were imparted with relevant knowledge of the requirements of Digital as a new vehicle. Presently Pied Piper has a full-fledged Digital Media vertical with rare domain knowledge, strong execution expertise and strategic planning strength.

Pied Piper Digital, specialises in deep understanding of Market parameters, Consumer psyche and Brand Management. They are in fact a Marketing team with Digital expertise and not Digital Toolsmiths providing marketing solutions. The last couple of years have seen hectic activity on the Digital platform, acquiring clients across the globe and across product and service categories.

Kaushik feels that the Covid situation has brought opportunities for the Digital domain. And Digital surround has also provided enormous support in these trying times of the human existence. However, he fears that the sudden digital overhaul of the marketing domain may cause to lose many essential and finer aspects of Marketing and Brand Management. Human Thinking may be dubbed with Machine Learning. The better side is that, many subjective parameters can now be objectively established with digital tools combined with right marketing knowledge.