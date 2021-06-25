This World Music Day groove to the all-new &pictures brand song ‘On Nahi, Full On Hai’

&pictures launches its new brand song, ‘On Nahi, Full On Hai’, co-created with Zee Music Company, on World Music Day to truly amplify the energy and youthfulness of the event. The new song carries&pictures brand proposition of ‘On Nahi, Full On’ forward and intendsto ignite the aspirational spark among the young and the restless. It pushes them to seize each moment and maximize on it without ever slowing down. The catchy song is sure to power-up the youth as they groove to &pictures’ tune on World Music Day.

“Laakhon Deewane Mere,

Millions Mastaane Mere,

Saare ke Saare bole, Yeh toh

On Nahi, Full On Hai”

This brand-new song, with its addictive energy and pumped-up lyrics, is sure to blast boredom away. Composed by Chirantan Bhatt of Kesari and Mission Istanbul fame, the song aims to uplift spirits and get you vibing.

Talking about the brand song, Ruchir Tiwari, Cluster Head, Hindi movie channels, ZEEL said, “Bollywood has taught us that there is a song for every emotion and situation. It’s often a means to express oneself. In the same vein, &pictures brand song echoes the sentiment of young India. Adding another dimension to the brand identity, the up-beat and refreshing music is quite catchy and will resonate with our viewers.”

Prathyusha Agarwal, Chief Consumer Officer, ZEEL added, “&pictures is as energetic and vibrant as our audience and the all-new brand song aims to capture this spirit, strengthening the brand persona. With the power of music that transcends languagewe aspire to maximize the moment for our viewers.”

Anurag Bedi, Chief Business Officer, Zee Music, said,“We wanted the track to be youthful & spirited to resonate with the brand ethos “On Nahi Full on”. We absolutely love what Chirantan Bhatt has created for the channel, and we are looking forward to sharing this Full On track with you.”

Talking about the composition, Chirantan Bhatt, said, “The opportunity to give music for a channel that caters to millions of people who believe in maximizing every moment was an exhilarating experience. The process of creating music for any medium has one thing in common, understandingthe audience. Keeping that in mind, the song is set in a fun zone, with beats and lyrics that are distinct and memorable.”

This #WorldMusicDay, &pictures is all set to join the conversations. The brand wants audiences singing their hearts out, showing off their best dance moves and having a good time. To propel the excitement, it will be launching the #DanceFullOn challenge set to the brand song, where the audiences can share their FULL ON hook step video on Instagram reels & stand a chance to get featured on &pictures page.&pictures has also collaborated with Hipi to amplify the challenge on the latter’s platform and engage with viewers.

This World Music Day vibe hoga, On Nahi, Full On! Only on &pictures

Listen to &pictures new brand songhere:

&pictures Brand Song | OnNahiFullOn – YouTube