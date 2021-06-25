June 25, 2021

TMC leader filed an FIR on her name falsely being used with Debanjan Deb | Name with ‘Falke’ fake IAS ‘Devanjan’! ‘I don’t know the man’, says Nayana after filing FIR …– News18 Bangla

#Kolkata: Fake Corona Vaccination has the name of Debanjan Deb caught on the palm floor! After such sensational information came to light, the noise went into state politics. It is learned that the names of Sudip Bandyopadhyay, Nayna Bandyopadhyay, Tapas Roy, Atin Ghosh, Firhad Hakim and Debanjan have also been seen on a plaque of Rabindra Murti in Taltala. Devanjan has been identified as the joint secretary of the state government. Allegedly, an attempt was made to delete the name on Thursday.

State MLA Nayna Banerjee has lodged an FIR with Taltola Police Station after the matter came to light. In his words, ‘I was surprised to see the name of the person involved in the Kasba Fake Vaccine camp (Debanjan Deb) with my name on the plaque outside the Tripura Shankar Shastri Library. It is very important to know who organized the event and who is the president of the library. I was not present at the event at all. Let’s find out who used my name without permission. ‘

Nayana reacted sharply on Friday in the context of fake IAS Devanjan Dev. He said clearly, ‘I don’t know the gentleman. He has done all this by involving my name. I have therefore filed a complaint. The administration will take action. I don’t know who he is. My name is here. All I have to do is work as a responsible citizen. I don’t know when it happened. If anyone does this in my name, I will not enter into it. There is an epidemic of vaccines. I don’t want my name involved in that scam. Please tell, whats the story of them big puppys ….. I have done FIR. ‘

