Uber is taking multiple measures to fight corona, insisting on vaccinating drivers More than 37000 drivers benefit from Uber driver vaccination initiative– News18 Bangla

#Kolkata: About 36,000 Uber Driver Vaccinations are on Thursday, June 24. The company has earmarked Rs 16.5 crore for the vaccine against covid (Uber India). Uber has made special arrangements for car, auto or motor drivers It is very easy to upload your own vaccination certificate in this app (App Cab Uber) App Cab Company 6 will accept this certificate after verifying the technology and information For this the drivers will be paid 400 rupees each time Basically, the money that the drivers could earn by riding in the car at the time of the vaccination is being calculated and given to the drivers. That is, trying to compensate for something (Uber fights COVID19) 6 For now, the app cab company Uber is taking this step to protect drivers and motivate them to get vaccinated.

Over the past few weeks, Uber Drivers have been trying to explain the benefits of vaccination Uber was emphasizing various videos and online discussions with doctors about this Uber is also working with state governments to provide free vaccines to doctors. Arrangements have been made in Bangalore, Kolkata, Chennai, Hyderabad, Lucknow, Kanpur, Agra, Bareilly, Bhopal and Bhubaneswar. Uber is also pushing for free vaccinations for drivers in other states

Prabhjeet Singh, President, Uber India South Asia, Uber India South Asia, says mass vaccination is the best way to fight corona in the country. We are responsible to the society As a result, we think about the safety of both the driver and the passenger Vaccination on both sides is important to us for a safe journey So we are trying to arrange tickers for drivers We are happy with the way we have responded so far If vaccinated in this way, the normal Uber journey can be started quickly

However, not only the vaccine, but also for the drivers affected by Corona, Uber has extended a helping hand For the 14 days that have been fixed for Corona patients, the organization will help some money during that time If a driver dies in Corona, his family will be given a one-time payment of Rs 75,000 Giriraj Giri, a driver with the app cab company Uber for 3 years, has taken two doses of the vaccine. For this he also got 600 rupees from the company He says that now he is getting more pressure to get out of the car He believes that if the situation improves a bit as a result of vaccination, their income will increase

Uber 7 has come forward to fight against Corona 10 crore free ride has been given in March to go for vaccination As a result, many people have the opportunity to take the vaccine near their homes by taking a free Uber cab Uber, an app cab company, has started its journey to make it easier for people to get to their destination with one click. Then one by one they came hand in hand with the facility of fast food delivery Uber has also made arrangements to deliver things from one place to another With the help of ordinary people, this app cab company 7 is always by their side Corona’s time was no different