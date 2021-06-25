Watch the hot-headed cop Ravi Teja in the blockbuster ‘Krack’ on Zee Cinema

Action, drama, whistle worthy stunt sequences and a whole lot of entertainment – are you ready for some mass maharaja style cop-action drama? This weekend, Ravi Teja will unleash his swag and Krack all criminals in one of the biggest blockbusters of 2021, Krack. The super star Ravi Teja, also known as Mass Maharaja, is back with the highest-grossing film of his career. Krack, released on Pongal in January, became India’s first superhit of 2021. Directed by Gopichand Malineni, this power-packed mass entertainer features the megastar Ravi Teja and the gorgeous Shruti Haasan in-lead roles. Ravi Teja’s powerful performance as a hot-headed police officer with his inimitable action and charm will surely keep the viewers glued to their TV screens. Get ready for some mass entertainment with the Mass Maharaja with the World Television Premiere of Krack on 27th June at 8 PM only on Zee Cinema.

South movies have become a national phenomenon. There is more awareness among the audience. The anticipation and buzz around these films have amped up in the past few years. The recent successes of South dubbed films on television are a testament to the love being received from viewers across languages. TV premieres of movies like Vijay The Master clearly show that south-dub films stand tall among other big-budget Hindi movie tv premieres. Such movies are no longer just the alternative but the preferential movie watching experience. Zee Cinema, with its World Television Premiere of Krack, is catering to the large set of audience who tune into South Hindi dubbed Movies.

Krack is the story about a fiery police officer who sets notorious criminals straight with his signature policing style. The story takes a turn when he is appointed in Ongole and events lead him to strike rivalry with the deadliest of all goons, Katari Krishna, a brutal murderer. What follows is a power-packed cop action to keep the audience on their feet.

Tune in to watch Mass Maharaja beat crime in his unique ‘Krack’ style only on Zee Cinema on 27th June at 8 pm.