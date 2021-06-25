June 25, 2021

The Times of Bengal

Weather Update: It continues to rain in Bengal today! How are you? The Meteorological Department reports …

Monsoon (Monsoon 2021) prevails in the state. Today it will continue to rain all over the state (West Bengal Weather). Although heavy rain is forecast in North Bengal, rainfall will decrease in South Bengal. Scattered rain and thunderstorms with thunderstorms will continue in several districts of the state. The monsoon has stopped in northwestern India for the past one week. Due to this, the effect of monsoon has decreased a bit. But it will continue to rain.
Photo: File



A former Trinamool MP and former minister of the state received the threatening letter

Debanjan Deb: ‘Fake IAS’ Debanjan next to leaders and ministers on the plaque of Rabindra Murti! More questions in Kasba case …

Mimi Chakraborty: Corona Fake Vaccine Stomach Medicine? Anxious Mimi is going to the hospital today!

