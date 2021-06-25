West Bengal’s First MOOC Platform Launched by NBSP Under the Supervision of MAKAUT

Nikhil Bharat Shiksha Parisad (NBSP) has launched its Massive Open Online Course (MOOC) -“Learn on Go” Campaign through its NBC-MOOCS Mobile Application under the banner of Nikhil Bharat Council for Massive Open Online Course. It is West Bengal’s First MOOCS Platform and has been inaugurated by Prof.(Dr.) Saikat Maitra Hon’ble VC, MAKAUT, WB. It is under the sole supervision of MAKAUT.

In front of Hon’ble VC & Other Educators – NBSP_Tech Team conducted a live session of demonstration of the MOOCs Platform along with its transparent, high-level evaluation & assessment process. Hon’ble VC sir has appreciated the way of assessment and the entire project.

After a review committee meeting of NBSP-Subject Matter Expert Group, NBSP has decided to provide credit point-based certificates after successful completion of the program(including quiz/assessment) and 100 marks of the final examination ( as latest MOOCS Circular ). Students will get a Shareable Certificate & Digital Badge to showcase their technical expertise.

NBC-MOOCS Committee has decided to provide complimentary access to MAKAUT placement app / portal access for successful students with permission of Hon’ble VC MAKAUT, WB. There they can find some internship opportunities as well as placement assistance too.

Nikhil Bharat Shiksha Parisad is One Premier Organization with Non Profit Status; Registered Under MCA Govt. of India Section-8; Founded by Association of Eminent Educators for socio-economic development.