Abhijit Mukherjee On Fake Vaccination: Abhijit Mukherjee on Fake Vaccination in Kasba, what did Pranab Putra say?

#NewDelhi : Abhijit Mukherjee, son of former President Pranab Mukherjee, has sided with Trinamool leader Mamata Banerjee on the issue, no matter how much the BJP attacks the Trinamool Congress over running a fake vaccination camp in Kasba. Abhijit is still in the Congress. In this state, the Congress is known as the anti-grassroots force. In this context, standing by Pranab Putra’s Trinamool leader (CM Mamata Banerjee) seems to be politically significant. In a tweet, Pranab’s son Abhijit gave a clear indication of his position.

On social media, Pranab’s son Abhijit Mukherjee wrote, “If Didi is personally attacked over the bogus vaccination camp organized by IS officer Debanjan Dev, then Modiji can also be blamed for the corruption associated with the silent Modi, Mehul Choksi and Vijay Malia.” Therefore, one cannot point a finger at the West Bengal government for the work of one person

On the other hand, the BJP came down to the hall as soon as the pictures of many grassroots leaders with the arrested Debanjan came out. Dilip Ghosh, Babul Supriya to Locket Chatterjee have been criticized by the heavyweights of the BJP camp. Meanwhile, BJP leader Sayantan Basu has demanded a CBI probe into the whole incident. BJP state president Dilip Ghosh also demanded the arrest of the remaining accused involved in the incident. Dilip Ghosh also demanded that the government issue a white paper stating the number of vaccines. However, the party’s Delhi leadership has not yet commented on the matter.

Note that fake IAS Debanjan Dev has already been arrested in this case. The CID has been given the responsibility of investigating the incident. It is also clear that the state government is taking a hard look at the whole incident.