Devanjan’s name on the plaque of the statue of Rabindranath? Kaziya Tunge to avoid liability – News18 Bangla

#Kolkata: The controversial plaque under the statue of Rabindranath Tagore on SN Banerjee Road in Taltola area was broken due to the fake vaccine scandal in Kasba. Debanjan Deb, the main accused in the bogus vaccine case, was named along with several leaders of the ruling party in the same panel. On Friday evening, the workers of Kolkata Municipality broke the plaque.

Debanjan Deb, accused in the bogus vaccine case, had the names of several leaders of the ruling party in the front row. Local MP Sudip Bandyopadhyay, local MLA Nayana Bandyopadhyay and poet Trinamool Congress leader Ashok Chakraborty were named after the plaque placed under the bust of poet Rabindranath Tagore.

On Friday afternoon, Atin Ghosh, a member of the Kolkata Municipal Board of Governors, however, claimed, ‘The Kolkata Municipality did not put up the plaque. The plaque was only erected with the permission of the municipality. No Trinamool Congress leader was present at the event even though the name was on the plate.

Soon after, a team from Calcutta Municipality went to Taltala area and started demolishing the controversial plaque. Indrani Saha Bandyopadhyay, co-ordinator of local ward 53, was present at the spot. Indrani Devi said, ‘I was not invited to the ceremony. So there is no question of being in the inauguration ceremony. Many in the ward don’t like me. It is their job. ‘

The 53rd Ward Co-ordinator’s allegations are against local Trinamool Congress leader Ashok Chakraborty. Local leader Ashok Chakraborty was named along with Trinamool leaders including Debanjan Dev.

When contacted about this, Ashok Chakraborty said, ‘I had no direct contact with Devanjan Dev. Shantanu Manna brought Devanjan Dev to the Pujo Committee. And who does not know the closeness of Indranidevi with Shantanu Manna in the area! Indrani Devi is now trying to hide herself, telling false stories. All in all, the ruling camp is now a little uneasy about Debanjan Dev

