June 26, 2021

Manoranjan Byapari | As soon as the vote is over, the entertainment dealer is made the president of the Dalit Sahitya Akademi

#Kolkata: Manoranjan Byapari, MLA of Balagarh has been made the President of Dalit Sahitya Akademi. He held the post even before the election. He resigned from the post to fight for votes. He was brought back to his old post. Manoranjan Babu is happy to get back the post of president.

“I would like to thank the government of Maa Mati Manush for bringing me back as the president of Dalit Sahitya Akademi. Dalit literature is my life’s asset. The people I love are Dalit literary friends. According to the Election Commission Act, I had to resign from Dalit Akademi.” As if I was banished from my own house. I am very happy to be able to enter my own house again. I bow to Mamata Didi, the leader of mother earth people. “

Manoranjan Babu said, “My old friends of the Dalit literary movement, by now you must have known that I have been reinstated as the president of the Dalit Sahitya Akademi. Manoranjan Babu’s comment, “Many thought that the vacant post would be filled by them after the election. The government did not change, so their hopes were not fulfilled.”

According to Manoranjan Babu, no camp was seen when the Dalit Sahitya Akademi was formed. He said, “This election has removed all the masks of everyone. So we have to think anew about them. I can’t go on. No matter how great he is as a writer, he has been given a chance to correct himself. For three months we will monitor his words and deeds. We are ruthless! “

In the last election, it has become known who is not a friend. But we will not feed black snakes in the house with milk bananas, said Manoranjan Babu.



Source link

