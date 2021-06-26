June 26, 2021

The Times of Bengal

Manusher Sathe,Manusher Pashe

Sunderban Tidal Alert: Kota-thorns full of Saturday on the wounds of Yas not dried! The Sundarbans is seeing lightning signals

1 min read
15 mins ago admin


The water has already started rising since Friday morning in six blocks of the Sundarbans such as Hingalganj, Hasnabad, Sandeshkhali 1-2, Haroa, Matla, Rayamangal, Kalindi, Dasa, Vidyadhari, Gaureshwar and Kalagachhi near Minakhar. The rainy season has started with that. That is why the residents of Sundarbans are seeing clouds in Sindur again. At present the common people of Bholakhali or Bhanga Tuskhali of Sandeshkhali or Nazat, Kalinagar, Dhamakhali, Hatgachhi are living on the river embankment or on the side of the road. One month after the disaster, many still could not return home.



Source link

admin

See author's posts

More Stories

3 min read

Sarat Patra who administered fake vaccine to Mimi Chakraborty did not have training No training, hundreds of people including Mimi ‘vaccinated’ in fake camp – News18 Bangla

2 hours ago admin
1 min read

Debanjan Deb used Amikacin injection instead of Covishield vaccine Debanjan used to give amikacin in the name of vaccine, how much harm is there in the body? – News18 Bangla

3 hours ago admin
1 min read

Just like the story of Special 26, how can Debanjan cheat? Watch the video

4 hours ago admin

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

PopAds.net - The Best Popunder Adnetwork

Missed Stories

1 min read

Sunderban Tidal Alert: Kota-thorns full of Saturday on the wounds of Yas not dried! The Sundarbans is seeing lightning signals

15 mins ago admin
3 min read

Sarat Patra who administered fake vaccine to Mimi Chakraborty did not have training No training, hundreds of people including Mimi ‘vaccinated’ in fake camp – News18 Bangla

2 hours ago admin
1 min read

Debanjan Deb used Amikacin injection instead of Covishield vaccine Debanjan used to give amikacin in the name of vaccine, how much harm is there in the body? – News18 Bangla

3 hours ago admin
1 min read

Just like the story of Special 26, how can Debanjan cheat? Watch the video

4 hours ago admin

Contact Us

Email:- [email protected]
Griveance Cell :- [email protected]

Contact:-6291968677/7278384015

Copyright © All rights reserved by The Times Of Bengal | Newsphere by AF themes.