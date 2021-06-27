A two-and-a-half-year-old child has a two-and-a-half-inch nail in his neck

#Kolkata: Impossible at SSKM Hospital. Doctors gave new life to a two-year-old child who had a two-and-a-half inch nail stuck in his throat. The incident caused a stir in the entire state.

Mostakim Ali, a two-year-old son of Shafiqul Ali, a resident of Dangi Hatgachhi village in Itahar area of ​​North Dinajpur. Yesterday morning, he suddenly started having severe shortness of breath and vomiting while playing. Unable to understand anything, the child’s family first went to the local health center, then to Raiganj Medical College and then to Malda Medical College. X-rays show a nail stuck to the right side of the trachea.

The child was rushed to SSKM Hospital from Malda Medical College. The baby’s family left Malda Medical College on Saturday afternoon and reached SSKM Hospital in the early hours of the morning.

The fighting started on Sunday morning. A four-member medical team led by ENT specialist Arunav Sengupta at SSKM Hospital performed a two-hour complex operation to remove the nail from the child’s throat through bronchoscopy.

After the nail came out, the doctors’ eyes glazed over! The nail, about two and a half inches long, was slightly curved. In a word, the child was in a life-and-death crisis. But for now, he is safe. However, the child has been kept in the pediatric ICU for further observation after the surgery

“It was too late, but we accepted the challenge,” said Arunav Sengupta, an ENT specialist. The way the two-and-a-half-inch nail was nailed could have caused final damage to the baby’s airways, even to the point of death. Successful surgery has given us great satisfaction. We are happy to save the life of the child.

On the other hand, the child’s father Shafiqul Ali said, the way Mustakim’s body became numb, we gave up all hope. I have been saved by the grace of Allah. These doctors are another form of Allah to us.