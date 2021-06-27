Bus Owner association appeals to govt for a fare hike due to petrol diesel price hike | Bus owners offer to increase fares! How many roads can be rented? – News18 Bangla

#Kolkata: Petrol and diesel prices have skyrocketed across the country. The price of fuel oil in the state is one hundred rupees. Corona Situation. With that in mind, the Bus Owners’ Associations are on their way to submit a demand to the state government to increase the bus fare (Bus Fare Hike).

A domestic discussion meeting of bus owners’ associations on Sunday also decided on a list of proposed bus fares based on the current situation. Representatives of the bus owners’ association will submit the proposed fare list to the three-member regularity committee of the transport department’s fare regulator next week.

What is the minimum rent?

It was decided in the talks on Sunday that the proposed fare for public buses from zero to four kilometers is Rs 10. The proposed fare for four to eight kilometers will be 15 rupees. The proposed fare for eight to twelve kilometers will be 20 rupees. The proposed fare for twelve to sixteen kilometers will be 25 rupees.

At the meeting of the bus owners’ associations, the new proposed fare for minibuses from zero to three kilometers was increased to Tk 10. 15 rupees for three to six kilometers. The proposed fare for six to ten kilometers is 20 rupees.

At today’s meeting of the bus and minibus owners’ association, it was further proposed that if the price of diesel increases by Tk 5, the state government will be offered to increase the bus fare by Tk 1 per stage. The proposed new fare list will be presented by the bus and minibus owners’ organizations in a meeting with the three-member regularity committee of the transport department next week. The three-member fare regulatory committee will then examine the rationale for the proposed bus fare and submit a report. Then the final decision regarding bus fare.