Forward Bloc is distributing free biryani in different parts of Kolkata!

#Kolkata: The CPM has long been on the side of the backward people in the Corona situation. This time, another partner of the Left Front, Forward Bloc, was seen delivering biryani, again in Khas Kolkata.

Biryani is at the top of the list of Rasna’s favorite Bengali food. Be it mutton biryani or chicken biryani. Be it Hyderabadi Biryani or Kolkata Biryani. This time, the name in the list was ‘Lockdown Biryani’ of Forward Block. According to sources, Forward Block is distributing this biryani to about 500 people for free every day in wards 26, 29 and 30 of Kolkata.

This work has been started on the initiative of ‘Azadhind Volunteers’ made up of the members of the organization on the 72nd founding day of the party on 22nd June. Sudip Bandopadhyay, Kolkata district secretary of the party, said, “In Corona situation, sometimes lockdowns are sometimes imposed by the administration. As a result, many people have suffered financially. Many have lost their livelihoods. Some have lost their jobs. The canteen is being run by the party’s Kolkata district organization to stand by the people at such a time. And biryani can serve good quality delicious food in less time. And the people of Kolkata are happiest playing biryani so there is nothing else to do. “

But why lockdown biryani? According to the leaders of the organization, sometimes mutton, sometimes chicken and sometimes egg biryani are made. Although biryani is common, it is given on the day that it is possible to provide. That is why the people of the area have lovingly named it ‘Special Lockdown Biryani’.