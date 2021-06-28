Bidhan Parishad Bill: One more step in the formation of ‘State Legislative Council’! An important bill was introduced in the assembly on July 8

#Kolkata: After the formation of an absolute majority government in the Ekushey elections, Mamata Banerjee has decided to keep her promise. One of the party manifestos of the Trinamool was the formation of the Legislative Assembly. As promised, the ruling party has decided to introduce the bill in the assembly this time. The Bidhan Parishad Bill is going to be introduced in the assembly on the 6th. State Parliamentary Minister Partha Chatterjee made the announcement at a press conference after the all-party meeting on Monday.

It is learned that this important bill will be introduced on the day after the presentation of the state budget at the beginning of the budget session. Besides, Perth Chatterjee, general secretary of the ruling party, announced the full schedule of the assembly session.

Perth Chatterjee further said that the session of the state assembly will start on July 2. The session will begin with the Governor’s speech on the same day. Governor’s speech at 2 pm. After that the meeting will pause for some time. Then thank you. The vice president will be elected later. The next two days – July 3 and 4 are holidays. There will be a debate on the Governor’s speech on 5th and 6th. From 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. After that the budget was presented at 2 pm on the 8th. Important bills will be introduced in the proposal to form the Legislative Assembly on the 8th.

The state grassroots government has taken initiative to form the Legislative Assembly since 2011. There has been a long discussion about this. After Ekushey returned to power, Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee announced the formation of the Legislative Assembly. He said the bill would be introduced in the first assembly session. The Chief Minister said that. The decision to form the Legislative Assembly was passed at the cabinet meeting on May 18. This time it is the turn of the proposal in the assembly.

Speaking to reporters on the sidelines of the all-party meeting, Perth Chatterjee said, “The chairperson called the all-party. BJP parliamentary party leaders took part. Our minister, chief whip attended the meeting. The chairperson briefed everyone on today’s assembly policy. Requested. “

Regarding the absence of Leader of the Opposition Shuvendu Adhikari in the all-party meeting, Perth Babu said, “I would have been happy if the Leader of the Opposition had actually been happy. I don’t know why he came. Sent to those who do not have names. Cannot come without registration.