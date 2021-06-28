CM Mamata Banerjee allegation on Hawala corruption is utterly untrue said Governor | ‘False speech’! Jagdeep Dhankhar speaks on CM’s ‘Hawala corruption allegations’! – News18 Bangla

#Kolkata: “The Chief Minister (CM Mamata Banerjee) has made untrue speeches in front of the people. I did not expect that from him.” Governor Jagdeep Dhankhar responded to Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee’s explosive allegations against Governor Jagdeep Dhankhar on the issue of Hawala Jain Case. Governor Jagdeep Dhankhar said his name was not on the chargesheet in the Hawala Jain case and no one had been convicted in the case so far.

Governor Jagdeep Dhankhar held a press conference on Monday evening. There, the Governor completely refuted the allegations of the Chief Minister brought against him. He said, “It is very unfortunate. The Chief Minister has made false allegations against me in front of the people. No one has been convicted in the Hawala Jain case. My name is not in the chargesheet. There is no evidence against me. He has given false information in front of the people.”