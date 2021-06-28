CM Mamata Banerjee visits Kabir Suman at SSKM hospital How is Kabir Sumon? Mamata herself at SSKM to find out – News18 Bangla

#Kolkata: Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee went to SSKM Hospital to see the ailing Kabir Sumon Kabir Sumon was admitted to the hospital on Sunday night with various problems like shortness of breath and sore throat. Mamata Banerjee went to see him that afternoon

The 63-year-old musician and former Trinamool MP is lodged in Cabin 103 in Woodburn Ward. After reaching the hospital from Nabanna, Mamata Banerjee went straight to Kabir Sumon’s cabin in Woodburn ward. According to sources, he got to know the latest condition of Kabir Sumon’s body by talking to the doctors Besides, he also talked to the sick artist for a while Mamata Banerjee was in the hospital for about 30 minutes

Kabir Sumon is undergoing treatment at Soumitra Ghosh, head of the medicine department at SSKM Hospital. Soumitrababu said, Kabir Sumon has a lung infection That’s why he had trouble breathing The level of oxygen in the blood also decreases a bit However, after being admitted to the hospital, his corona was examined However, the result of the corona test is negative Doctors say the 63-year-old veteran musician also suffers from a number of age-related problems.

However, Kabir Sumon’s physical condition has improved a lot on this day He is being given about 8 liters of oxygen per minute through a face mask The level of oxygen in his body has also increased to 96 percent However, doctors are a little worried about Kabir Sumon’s throat infection On this day, however, Kabir Sumon had a brief conversation with the Chief Minister Apart from the Chief Minister, Power Minister Arup Biswas also went to the hospital to check on Sumon’s condition.

