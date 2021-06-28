June 28, 2021

The Times of Bengal

Manusher Sathe,Manusher Pashe

CM Mamata Banerjee visits Kabir Suman at SSKM hospital How is Kabir Sumon? Mamata herself at SSKM to find out – News18 Bangla

2 min read
9 mins ago admin


#Kolkata: Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee went to SSKM Hospital to see the ailing Kabir Sumon Kabir Sumon was admitted to the hospital on Sunday night with various problems like shortness of breath and sore throat. Mamata Banerjee went to see him that afternoon

The 63-year-old musician and former Trinamool MP is lodged in Cabin 103 in Woodburn Ward. After reaching the hospital from Nabanna, Mamata Banerjee went straight to Kabir Sumon’s cabin in Woodburn ward. According to sources, he got to know the latest condition of Kabir Sumon’s body by talking to the doctors Besides, he also talked to the sick artist for a while Mamata Banerjee was in the hospital for about 30 minutes

Kabir Sumon is undergoing treatment at Soumitra Ghosh, head of the medicine department at SSKM Hospital. Soumitrababu said, Kabir Sumon has a lung infection That’s why he had trouble breathing The level of oxygen in the blood also decreases a bit However, after being admitted to the hospital, his corona was examined However, the result of the corona test is negative Doctors say the 63-year-old veteran musician also suffers from a number of age-related problems.

However, Kabir Sumon’s physical condition has improved a lot on this day He is being given about 8 liters of oxygen per minute through a face mask The level of oxygen in his body has also increased to 96 percent However, doctors are a little worried about Kabir Sumon’s throat infection On this day, however, Kabir Sumon had a brief conversation with the Chief Minister Apart from the Chief Minister, Power Minister Arup Biswas also went to the hospital to check on Sumon’s condition.

Avijit Chanda

Published by:Debamoy Ghosh

First published:



Source link

admin

See author's posts

More Stories

3 min read

TMC govt is going to bring historical Bidhan Parishad bill on 8th July | After 2069 or 2021? The history of writing the bill for the formation of ‘Legislative Council’ started in July? – News18 Bangla

20 mins ago admin
2 min read

Mamata On Governor: Explosive Mamata on Dhankhar context! ‘The governor is corrupt,’ said the chief minister

1 hour ago admin
2 min read

Mamata Banerjee opens up on fake vaccination case 3 ‘No concessions to anyone’, fake vaccine case: Mamata

2 hours ago admin

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

PopAds.net - The Best Popunder Adnetwork

Missed Stories

2 min read

CM Mamata Banerjee visits Kabir Suman at SSKM hospital How is Kabir Sumon? Mamata herself at SSKM to find out – News18 Bangla

9 mins ago admin
3 min read

TMC govt is going to bring historical Bidhan Parishad bill on 8th July | After 2069 or 2021? The history of writing the bill for the formation of ‘Legislative Council’ started in July? – News18 Bangla

20 mins ago admin
2 min read

Mamata On Governor: Explosive Mamata on Dhankhar context! ‘The governor is corrupt,’ said the chief minister

1 hour ago admin
2 min read

Mamata Banerjee opens up on fake vaccination case 3 ‘No concessions to anyone’, fake vaccine case: Mamata

2 hours ago admin

Contact Us

Email:- [email protected]
Griveance Cell :- [email protected]

Contact:-6291968677/7278384015

Copyright © All rights reserved by The Times Of Bengal | Newsphere by AF themes.