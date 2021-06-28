How was Devanjan as a student? You will be amazed to see the numbers of secondary and higher secondary – News18 Bangla

#Kolkata: For the last few days, Debanjan Deb (Fake IAS Debanjan Deb) has been in full swing. On the one hand, the police are active in the incident of Debanjan Dev. On the other hand But what kind of student was this Devanjan Dev in school? How much did you get in secondary-higher secondary examination? According to sources, Devanjan passed the secondary examination in 2009 and the higher secondary examination in 2011. This student took the exam from Sealdar Taki Boys Government School. How much did you get in the secondary and high school exams? His detailed information came in the hands of News 18 Bangla.

Sources said that Debanjan Deb gave the secondary in 2009. Combine the two Bengali papers and get 131 out of 200 marks. Get 6 out of 100 in English. Debanjan got 60 marks in Maths, 8 marks in Physics, 6 marks in Life Science, 55 marks in History and 65 marks in Geography. In other words, he got 571 out of 600 in Madhyami. Devanjan’s comparatively high school results are bad.

He studied science in high school. He took the test in 2011. Debanjan got 62 marks in Bengali, 63 marks in English, 44 marks in Chemistry, 50 marks in Mathematics, 65 marks in Biology and 6 marks in Environmental Studies. Debanjan’s total score was 294 in terms of Best of Five. He did not do very well in science. According to Devanjan school friends, however, he was good at studies.

On the other hand, Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee also took a strong stand on the incident. “Such a big fraudster has cheated everything. I don’t think those who do these things are human beings. I myself have spoken to the police commissioner three or four times. No matter who is behind him, no one will be discounted. I have no language to insult.” “It should be seen from time to time which office is running in front of the eyes of the police. The police cannot avoid its responsibility. I think the municipality cannot avoid its responsibility either.”

