Mamata On Governor: Explosive Mamata on Dhankhar context! ‘The governor is corrupt,’ said the chief minister

#Kolkata: Governor-ruling party clashes in the state. The heat is gradually increasing. On the one hand, Governor Jagdeep Dhankhar criticized the ruling party. Shortly after returning from a visit to North Bengal, the governor indirectly attacked the Mamata government on corruption issues. At a press conference on Monday, Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee retaliated against the allegation. He directly accused the governor (Governor Jagdeep Dhankhar) of corruption. “The governor is corrupt. He is involved in the Hawala case. His name was on the chargesheet. Why did the Center keep him even then?”

“I have never seen such a governor before,” Mamata told a news conference today. CM Mamata Banerjee fired a cannon against the governor. Asked why the Center is not removing a corrupt governor like her, Mamata said, “I have written three letters asking for the removal of the governor. Nothing has been done.”

At the same time, the Chief Minister also slammed the Governor’s visit to North Bengal. He said, “Why did the Governor suddenly go to North Bengal at this time? Not only that, Mamata brought more horrific allegations against the governor. “The governor has gone to provoke separatist forces in North Bengal,” he said.

Incidentally, Governor Jagdeep Dhankhar made an explosive remark at the end of his visit to North Bengal. In the words of Governor Jagdeep Dhankhar, ‘Corruption of crores of rupees is going on in GTA. The Gorkha Territorial Administration has in fact become a hotbed of corruption. The GTA has not been audited for a long time. I will audit with CAG. Transparency must be restored in GTA. And with that goal the GTA was formed. Nothing happened to him. No goals were met. Although GTA was created, there was no development of hill people. Instead of development, there has been corruption in the GTA for years