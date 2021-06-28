North-south ‘these’ districts will be flooded with heavy rains from the night, orange warning issued. heavy to very heavy rain lashed north bengal orange alert announced by IMD– News18 Bangla

* Heavy rain warning for North Bengal, Sikkim, Assam, Meghalaya, Manipur, Mizoram, Nagaland and Tripura for next five days. Arunachal Pradesh warns of heavy rains on Tuesday and Wednesday. Heavy rains have been warned in Nagaland, Manipur, Mizoram and Tripura on Wednesday. Heavy rains are forecast in Uttar Bihar, Uttar Pradesh, Himachal Pradesh and Uttarakhand on Thursday and Friday. File image.