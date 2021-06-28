June 28, 2021

The Times of Bengal

Manusher Sathe,Manusher Pashe

The top slab is complete, with the construction of the airport metro station nearing completion

2 min read
8 mins ago admin


#Kolkata: The work of making the upper slab of the airport metro station under construction was completed. Rock casting work was completed in the lockdown chapter This time the work was done to make the top slab. The construction work of the Barasat-bound metro from Noapara to the airport has been in full swing in the last few months. During Pujo, the roofing work of the underground airport metro station was completed. This time the work of making top slab was over.

Construction of the top slab began last December. After the lockdown, it was completed with the help of 20 transit mixer machines. 1400 cubic meters of concrete has been used. A few days ago, the roofing work on the metro station of the airport was completed. In about 25 hours, the 40-meter-long, 36-meter-wide, and one-foot-thick roof was completed. Metro officials claimed that the construction of the concrete roof was technically quite challenging.

The construction work of Noapara-Airport Metro route has come a long way. The construction of tunnel is underway in the area adjacent to Gate No. 1 next to the airport. Earlier, local trains used to run from Dumdum Cantonment to the airport on this route. Local train service was stopped in 2016. Now that unused part is being demolished for Metrorail work. Using the diamond cutting method, the pillars were cut 64,65,6. 6 engineers and 48 workers have worked continuously for this work. Along with this, construction work of subway from airport station to Jessore Road has also started Work has started to make a diaphragm wall for him. Metro service from Noapara to Dakshineswar will be launched this year. On the other hand, the metro service will be launched as soon as the work of the airport metro station is completed. The Prime Minister himself had inquired about this project a few days ago

Published by:Suman Biswas

First published:



Source link

admin

See author's posts

More Stories

2 min read

North Bengal weather is likely to be bad, how will South Bengal?

1 hour ago admin
2 min read

Forward Bloc is distributing free biryani in different parts of Kolkata!

10 hours ago admin
1 min read

Video: ‘I was cheated too, I was cheated too, his assistant Sushmita also complained to Debanjan

13 hours ago admin

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

PopAds.net - The Best Popunder Adnetwork

Missed Stories

2 min read

The top slab is complete, with the construction of the airport metro station nearing completion

8 mins ago admin
2 min read

North Bengal weather is likely to be bad, how will South Bengal?

1 hour ago admin
2 min read

Forward Bloc is distributing free biryani in different parts of Kolkata!

10 hours ago admin
1 min read

Video: ‘I was cheated too, I was cheated too, his assistant Sushmita also complained to Debanjan

13 hours ago admin

Contact Us

Email:- [email protected]
Griveance Cell :- [email protected]

Contact:-6291968677/7278384015

Copyright © All rights reserved by The Times Of Bengal | Newsphere by AF themes.