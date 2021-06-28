TMC govt is going to bring historical Bidhan Parishad bill on 8th July | After 2069 or 2021? The history of writing the bill for the formation of ‘Legislative Council’ started in July? – News18 Bangla

Kolkata: The Mamata Banerjee government is going to introduce the Bidhan Parishad Bill at the beginning of the budget session. This news has been found in the Assembly sources. It is learned that the proposal will be submitted on July 7. The Trinamool Congress (TMC) manifesto in the Ekushey election promised to form a Bidhan Parishad Bill. As promised, this time the newly elected government (Mamata Banerjee Govt) is on the way to submit that proposal.

If the proposal is passed, it will go to the governor. From there to the Union Law Ministry. After getting the clearance, the bill has to be passed in two chambers of Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha. Then it will go to the President for final approval. That approval will actually be introduced by the state legislature. In the 294-seat assembly in this state. The highest number of seats will be 96. However, there will never be less than 40 seats. A number of questions are coming up in the context of Bidhan Parishad. Why is the Legislative Assembly important? What is the relevance of this bill in Bengal? Here is his answer.

What is the Legislative Council?

State legislatures can be bicameral or unicameral. The upper house of the bicameral legislature is called the Legislative Assembly and the lower house is called the Legislative Assembly. Legislative Assemblies do not exist in most states of India. West Bengal also has one room.

What is the importance and power of the Legislative Assembly?

According to Article 181 of the Constitution of India, the number of members of the Legislative Assembly shall not exceed one-third of the number of members of the Legislative Assembly of the State concerned. In no case will it be less than 40. The term of office of the Legislative Assembly is 7 years. Elections to the Legislative Assembly are held every 6 years. In addition, one-third of the members of the Legislative Assembly retire every two years.

What is the legal power of the Legislative Assembly?

Any bill other than money bill can be raised in the Legislative Assembly. The Legislative Assembly can withhold a bill passed in the Legislative Assembly for a maximum of 4 months.

What is the financial power of the Legislative Assembly?

Money bills cannot be raised in the Legislative Assembly. It goes without saying that the Legislative Council has almost no financial power.

What is the ruling power of the Legislative Assembly?

According to the constitution, the state cabinet is accountable only to the lower house, the legislature. As a result, the Legislative Council does not have much power regarding governance.

Why there is no Legislative Assembly in Bengal?

The Legislative Council once existed in West Bengal. But in parliamentary democracy, the upper house of the state legislature becomes almost ‘unimportant’. As a result, this upper house was abolished in many states, including West Bengal. On 21 March 1969, a resolution was passed to abolish the Legislative Assembly in West Bengal. Then the West Bengal Legislative Assembly (Abolition) Act, 1989 was passed in the Indian Parliament. The council was dissolved on 1 August 1969. However, in 2011 the All India Trinamool Congress government hinted at reconstituting the council.

Which states have Legislative Councils?

At present, there are bicameral legislatures in all the six states of India. These are Uttar Pradesh, Maharashtra, Karnataka, Bihar, Andhra Pradesh, Telangana and Jammu and Kashmir. In April 2008, the Legislative Assembly was brought back to the state of Andhra Pradesh. However, the state’s main opposition party, the Telugu Desam Party, has said it will dissolve the legislature again if it comes to power. After the Akali Dal-BJP alliance came to power in Punjab, Chief Minister Prakash Singh Badal has expressed his desire to reconstitute the Legislative Assembly.