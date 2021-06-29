Big news! Manik Bhattacharya, Chairman of the Primary Education Parliament

#Kolkata: The state government re-appointed Manik Bhattacharya as the chairman of the Primary Education Parliament. On Monday, the state school education department issued guidelines to this effect. According to the school education department, he will be in charge till September. Manik Bhattacharya has already been elected as the people’s representative in the state assembly elections. Manik Bhattacharya resigned as chairman of the Primary Education Parliament in March to run in the Assembly elections. Since then the Secretary of Parliament has been the Chairman as an additional responsibility. Manik Bhattacharya has already been elected as MLA of Palashipara in Nadia. There was speculation that Manik Bhattacharya might be re-appointed as the chairman of the Primary Education Parliament. The state finally issued guidelines to that effect on Monday.

Already, Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee has announced that 10,500 primary teachers will be filled before Pujo. In that case, the state school education department and the primary education parliament have already started working on how to make this appointment. Sources said that the Primary Education Parliament is going to give detailed information about the recruitment of these 10500 vacancies soon. In that case, the state government wants to use the experience of Manik Bhattacharya to fill this vacancy. In that case, the state government has set a target of completing the recruitment process by September. In that case this appointment is considered to be very significant. Not only that, the Chief Minister has already announced that 7500 vacant posts will be filled after Pujo. The Chief Minister also announced that the appointment would be made in March.

In this case, the appointment of Manik Bhattacharya has already started to raise questions. Can a person who has already been elected as a people’s representative or MLA be the chairman of the parliament? Sources said the state has not amended any law regarding the appointment of Manik Bhattacharya. How can this appointment be made without amending the law in Parliament? Although the interpretation of part of the officials of the office is specified in the law of the Parliament of Primary Education, there is no mention anywhere that the people’s representatives cannot be nominated as chairmen even if they are MLAs. In that case, some officials of the school education department also claimed that there is no controversy over this appointment. However, Manik Bhattacharya did not respond to a request for comment.

SOMRAJ BANDOPADHYAY