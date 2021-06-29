BJP dreams to win more seats in Bengal election by filing cases BJP’s dream of winning ten more seats, this time in the High Court case Jitendra – News18 Bangla

#Kolkata: BJP Shibir 7 is dreaming of winning 10 more seats in the polls It is in this hope that the defeated BJP candidate from Pandaveshwar, Jitendra Tiwari, approached the High Court this time.

The BJP has won 6 seats in the latest assembly polls. The Trinamool Congress has won 213 seats. However, the Padma symbol candidates could have won at least 10 more seats, according to some BJP leaders. With such a hope, two more BJP candidates filed a case in the High Court on Tuesday. Sources said that 6 more BJP candidates are going to file a case.

A case was filed in the High Court on Tuesday challenging the results of the Pandabeshwar and Mahishadal assembly elections. BJP candidate Jitendra Tiwari lost the Pandabeshwar assembly in West Burdwan by a margin of just over 3,000. The former mayor of Asansol has applied in the election petition alleging that there were some irregularities in the voting phase and some irregularities in the counting phase.

Bishwanath Bandyopadhyay, a BJP candidate from the constituency, said victory was assured in the Mahishadal assembly in East Midnapore district. He lost to Trinamool Congress candidate Tilak Chakraborty by less than 3,000 votes. He claims he was lost with the help of irregularities. So he challenged the result and filed a case. However, an election petition has to be filed in the High Court within 45 days of the announcement of the results. In that case, the time limit has passed, but the future of the case is in question.

Responding to a question, Jitendra Tiwari’s lawyers Bikash Kumar Singh and Samson Courier said the Supreme Court was ruling on the late case. We will explain to the court at the right time. State BJP co-president Arjun Singh said, “The case has been delayed due to the emergency situation and post-poll unrest. The party is discussing whether it is possible to file a case against all the seats lost in a short span of time.

Meanwhile, the defeated Trinamool Congress candidates in Nandigram, Maina, Balrampur, Bangaon South and Purshura have filed cases in the High Court challenging the Assembly results. Among them are Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee However, the future of the election petition is in doubt if the reason for the delay is not shown in the High Court.